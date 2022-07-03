A national newspaper company recently advised its papers to cut back on opinion pages, determining they didn’t need to be a daily feature. And, when they are run, they should be community conversations, and not include syndicated columnists writing from a national perspective.
Reading that kind of hurt my heart a little bit. From the beginning of my career, we were taught the opinion page is the “soul” of the newspaper. It’s also a forum, a place where we publish a variety of opinions – both local and national – for readers to consider.
But do readers care about that as much as they used to?
Politics are touchy. This had nothing to do with an endorsement, but I had a good friend run for school board years ago. He later called railing at me, adamant he’d been misquoted in a story about the campaign, and told me we’d cost him the election. Fortunately, the reporter had taped the interview (with the candidate’s knowledge) and when I compared the tape to the printed statements, we had quoted him perfectly. “Well, that’s not what I meant,” he said. The paper also endorsed him.
Then he won. When I asked about us “costing him the election” he said he’d have won by even more if it hadn’t been for us. And this was a friend.
To be honest, we receive more criticism for what’s on the opinion page than we do the rest of the paper combined. So, you have to ask why do we continue to do it?
Many people assume there’s some dark force somewhere telling us what to publish and that’s not true. Decades ago, the company that owned the paper I worked for asked us to consider exactly two positions in the 17 years I was with them. I agreed with one and published my version, and disagreed with the second and didn’t publish anything on it. Neither case resulted in so much as a phone call asking what we’d done. They knew the local staff was best suited to call the shots.
On the other extreme, one TV company today is well-known for writing opinion pieces for their stations and anchors who read them nearly verbatim. Another national company, this one in the newspaper business with a presence in Oklahoma, mandated all their papers endorse Hillary Clinton in 2016. Papers that objected were told it wasn’t optional.
Those situations are bad for journalism, bad for business and bad for communities.
So is it a foregone conclusion that opinion pages will someday go the way of the dodo? I hope not.
Letters to the editor have always been among my favorite features. I enjoy reading our local columnists and rarely fail to learn something from a national columnist, whether I agree or disagree with their point of view.
The page has evolved, however. Many newspapers have ceased doing political endorsements. Readers, it seems, don’t want to be told who to vote for. I’ve always wanted my newspapers to endorse the best candidate. I occasionally disagreed with some politically, but endorsed anyway because I knew they would have the most positive effect on the community. Still, there’s a lot of hurt feelings, especially when you know someone well, but don’t choose them.
So you can see why some newspapers are getting out of the opinion business. But I think we should let it continue to evolve. I’m not ready to draw the shroud over one of the last remaining resources for civil public debate.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.