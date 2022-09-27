Human trafficking is the second largest criminal industry in the world. It enslaves approximately 25 million people, generates more than $150 billion annually, and receives far too little attention from the media, law enforcement, or elected officials. Traffickers operate in secret and in plain sight, and can be found in every country, in every state, and in almost every town. They can certainly be found in Southwest Oklahoma.

The practice of human trafficking involves one person controlling another by means of force, fraud, or coercion for profit, and the two most common categories of exploitation are commercial sex work and labor in both legal and illegal industries. Non-sex work trafficking can occur in almost any type of labor but is most frequently detected in a wide array of service sectors that include domestic service, fairs and carnivals, salon services, massage parlors, landscaping, restaurants, factories, janitorial services, construction, agriculture, and many others. Commercial sex exploitation can be found almost anywhere, particularly in the age of smart phones, but remains associated with traditional locations like truck stops, communities adjacent to military installations, casinos, and Native American reservations.

