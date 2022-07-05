On June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court issued a landmark decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, ruling that the United States Constitution does not protect the right to an abortion. In doing so, they overturned almost fifty years of legal precedent established by a 1973 Supreme Court decision in the case of Roe v. Wade, which held that the right to an abortion was rooted in a right to privacy implied in the due process clause of the 14th Amendment. Dobbs swept that doctrine away, replacing it with a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito which argued the issue of abortion should be “returned to the people’s representatives.” In short, the court chose not to take a position on the question of abortion, leaving state legislatures and the United States Congress to address the matter instead.
The consequences were immediate and chaotic. Demand for abortion pills (which accounted for 54% of abortions in 2020) and Plan B or “morning after” contraceptives skyrocketed. Several states implemented “trigger” laws banning abortion under various circumstances that went into effect the moment Roe was overturned. Others rushed to craft new legislation banning abortions with limited exceptions (usually for rape or incest or when the life of the mother is at risk), while a few allowed no exceptions at all. Still others responded by taking steps to protect abortion rights and to prepare for an influx of women seeking abortions who live in other states. A wide array of corporations, including Disney, Starbucks, Netflix, and many others, promised to cover travel expenses for employees seeking legal abortions, while some law enforcement officials and prosecutors have indicated they will refuse to enforce laws making abortion illegal. Google promised to delete the location history of visits to abortion clinics from all user phones for fear state governments might use the information to prosecute women.
Dobbs has alternately thrilled those who believe in banning abortions and horrified those who support a woman’s right to make the choice for herself, and the case promises to be a critical issue in the 2022 midterms and in all future statewide governor and legislative races. Whether it proves decisive is hard to predict. Polls have indicated for decades that most Americans support the right to an abortion under limited circumstances, and in the aftermath of Dobbs they showed 59% of Americans overall (and 67% of women) disapproved of overturning Roe while 52% of all respondents believed it was a step backward. That might foreshadow a voter backlash against Republicans and those who support banning abortion in November, but it is impossible to know for certain.
It does seem clear that Democrats will make Dobbs and women’s rights their #1 issue, however, and that some state legislatures, feeling energized by the case, will take aim at laws protecting access to contraceptives, gay marriage, transgender rights, and other freedoms tied to the 14th Amendment. Justice Clarence Thomas ominously suggested reviewing cases that dealt with those issues in his concurring Dobbs opinion, while justices Alito and Brett Kavanaugh were more circumspect. But the fear that more freedoms are at risk is palpable among many Americans, who fear that state legislatures will attempt to block the sale of abortion pills and travel by pregnant women to other states where abortion is still legal.
It is also clear that the real victims of this legal and political chaos are women facing unplanned pregnancies. They are now second-class citizens in states where abortion is illegal, with limited control over their own bodies, their own health care, and the decision to become a parent. Those who support a ban on abortion may counter that the unborn now have rights they did not previously have, but that does not eliminate the impact on women. Many will be forced to have children they do not want even if they are alone, in abusive relationships, have more children than they can provide for, are emotionally unprepared to be a parent, or are a minor facing rape by a relative. Some of those women will die because doctors will be barred from providing abortions in medical emergencies like miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, or severe cases of preeclampsia, or will wait too long to provide the procedure even when it is medically called for because they fear prosecution.
Women with means will find ways to travel to places where they can receive abortions. They always have. But poor women will not be able to do that. They will turn to unsafe, illegal abortions, as they did in the past, or carry children to term in a society that consistently ignores the poor. The United States already has the highest maternal mortality rate in the world (twice the rate of France, which ranks second), and the majority of our poor are single mothers. Millions lack insurance of any kind, and to highlight the challenge close to home it is worth noting that one fourth of all women of child-bearing age in Texas are uninsured. We lack adequate parental leave, subsidized day care, and free universal preschool and health care. These policies are common in most parts of the developed world, but not in the United States. One would think that states which now ban abortion under the guise of valuing every life would support public programs designed to help poor mothers and their children, but they seldom do, and none of them are ready for a sudden influx of children needing public assistance.
These are but a handful of the issues surrounding abortion that the Supreme Court just put in our hands as citizens and voters. They deserve the most thoughtful study, the most empathetic hearing, and the most considered review. The choice to have an abortion, or not to have one, is intensely personal, involving questions of ethics, faith, and morality that individuals must answer for themselves. It is also a matter of public policy and human rights that demands governmental involvement, and a medical procedure that requires oversight and input from medical professionals. It is therefore intensely complicated, and should not be reduced to angry slogans, hasty judgment, or acrimony. The women of our society, and our children, deserve better.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.