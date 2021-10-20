Parenting is by far the most challenging adventure I have ever embarked on. Even though I can pivot, make decisions on the fly, or change plans mid-adventure, parenting has left me baffled on more than one occasion. Rarely is there only one correct answer. More often than not, there are multiple answers that could be correct, but the only way to know which one to choose is by trying to see in the future and weigh the consequences and results of the answer you chose.
There are countless classes, thousands of books, parenting experts, and blogs available. Some are cold and sterile, others are warm and fuzzy, but at the end of the day, none of these experts know you, your personality, your parenting style, the culture of your home, or your child like you do. Just like in leadership, there are multiple styles of parenting, no one better than the other. To be an effective parent, you must first and foremost know what you want from your child, what your expectations are, and what your inherent style of parenting is.
Taking all this into consideration, I still can be absolutely clueless to what my child needs from me. The biggest roadblock between us is communication, and this frustrates me to no end. I teach multiple communication classes, I have a very good understanding of how communication works, and how to best communicate with others. Yet, daily, I struggle to get this right. I misread body language and tone of voice, I do the opposite of what is needed, and more often than not, I am left in tears feeling defeated and my child is upset.
This song and dance happened again the other day. I was elated from a huge win at work, ready to share it with her, but was instead greeted with frustration and anger. Reeling from the differences in our emotions, I decided to step away and give myself a moment to calm down and reflect. Long ago in my career, I learned not to address any reaction, crisis, or emotion immediately, but rather to take a step away, calm down, assess, and then address. I thought if this method has served me well in my career, it may work in parenting.
That is when it hit me, parenting is so hard because we are human. Our emotions, unmet needs, the moment we are in, the stress we are feeling all affect how we parent. If we could enter into a bubble that removed all of these barriers, parenting would be so much easier. But, in all truth, for this method to be effective, our children would need to be in a similar bubble. This would force us to lose all essence of humanity and leave us cold, sterile, and logical.
As my mom always says, when our children act the worst, they need our love the most. Giving my child all the love I can, encouraging, comforting, even when she doesn’t want it, listening, encouraging her to make decisions on her own, walking by her through her struggles are the way I parent. Is my method right? I’m not sure, but for this imperfect human, I can be content with my methods because my child knows I love them. I wouldn’t want to lose the human element, the laughter we share until our sides hurt, the tears we shed together, or the hugs she still needs from Mom. My only hope is that we can grow together.
I love hearing from my readers, you can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.