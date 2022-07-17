If you could go anywhere, where would it be? Some might opt for a cabin in the woods, others for a permanent spot at their favorite fishing hole.
I mean, right now, “anywhere” is as good a destination as any when we’ve had eleventy-seven consecutive days over a hundred. With no relief in sight.
But I have a notion that travel is the best for us as individuals as opposed to retreating to that beach bungalow, as tempting as it sounds. Seeing other places creates more memories, and gives you a broader perspective, I think. I come by it honestly. My dad wanted to buy a motorhome, make it my parents’ “permanent residence” and travel the country, at least six months a year if he could have gotten away with it. My mother, on the other hand, demanded a “home” and frequently wished dad could be cured of his “wanderlust.”
An aunt and uncle, upon retiring, took off for Europe on a six-month sojourn, in part to research family genealogy, but largely on an extended vacation they’d denied themselves while creating a life and home for their family. They had no itinerary, no schedule. If they liked a town, they might stay a week. If they didn’t, they’d move on the next day.
It’s the experience — the memories — that make it special. The boss traveled to Puerto Rico recently and was telling the story of stumbling dead-headed down the street early one morning in search of a cup of coffee. In that locale, it seems, they don’t rush around to get started as urgently as we do.
My son-in-law’s brother and his wife, not long out of college, decided now was the time to see the world, before they got bogged down with starting a family. They’d saved enough money, quit their jobs, rented their house and took off. They started with an east to west hike along a religious pilgrimage route in Spain. Then they roamed Europe and Asia, seeing 22 countries in 12 months, I believe. Then COVID hit and they spent the next 18 months in Vietnam.
But the adventures and the stories they had are enthralling.
Inside or outside the U.S., if you play your cards right, you get to see some amazing things. I’ve gotten to the observation deck of the Empire State Building, felt the ocean breezes from the top of Diamondhead, heard the echoes bound up from the base of the Grand Canyon and, thanks to a friend, and felt the rumble in my chest as the engines of a space shuttle lifted a crew from Cape Canaveral.
Even bad experiences have stories for days. I got pick-pocketed by a 12-year-old on a subway in Rome. It cost me my phone, my wallet and a decent amount of money, but it’s a great story. Some of the cross-country trips in the family station wagon, crossing the desert with no AC were brutal, but time has softened the hard edges and they bring nothing but a smile these days.
I know I’ve gotten to see more than many, but not as much as others. I’m jealous of those who can travel freely. It’s expensive, but the mental return on investment pays you back for decades.
I like to always have a trip to look forward to and just realized I don’t. That’s on the to-do list for this weekend.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.