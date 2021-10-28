When I was hired as superintendent in December 2019, it was important that I know what staff, parents, students and community members wanted school for our children to look like moving forward. For me, the best way to get this information was by gathering data from our stakeholders. Plans were being made to start when the world was put on pause March 2020. Then a year later as we found ourselves in our new “normal”, the board and I were able to begin discussions regarding the Continuous Strategic Improvement process, a.k.a strategic planning.
The first thing we had to do was find an entity to do the strategic plan. It was imperative to the process to get a research-based company that would not only do the research, but collect the data, put it together and share with the board and leadership what people are saying. District leadership needed to be out of the process. So, we hired the Oklahoma State School Boards Association and the K20 Center for Education Community Renewal at the University of Oklahoma to facilitate the process.
They officially kicked things off in September with the online survey. It was a completely anonymous method in which our stakeholders and community members shared their priorities and the important aspects they wanted to see happen for the district over the next five or 10 years. In addition to needs and priorities, stakeholders shared the types of activities, tasks and opportunities they believe are key to a successful educational environment. The survey was left open for a month closing on Oct. 15.
Also in September, staff forums were held across the district with both in-person and virtual options to attend. Our next forum date is Thursday, Nov. 4. Please be sure to look for the dates and times on our website. We will have several locations for all to attend and share input. I ask that if you have not filled out the survey or participated in a forum that you make time to attend. The district will never know who filled out the surveys or see an individual survey form. The forum responses are anonymous as well.
We want the community, parents, staff, and students to be part of this plan. This is not a district plan, it is a whole community plan. We know educational institutions across the world cannot do it alone. It takes a team beyond the halls of our schools to identify needs, understand the wants, and see the learning opportunities not yet created.
We are looking at what kind of classes, activities and supports you want offered. In addition to how you want to move forward with creating opportunities. Review our capital needs and what kind of improvements we want to make. Again, the big question leads to “what do you want Lawton Public Schools to look like moving forward.” A lot of good things have been done since the passing of the 2017 bond and that is because of you. Your support pushed the district into a better direction and it is a very exciting time for us. Our plan will only be as good as the data in it. I truly want everybody to share their thoughts and dreams.
We are really enthusiastic about gathering as much data with as much input as we can get. The more data the researchers have, the more our planning team — parents, students, community members, teachers and staff — will have to work with. The team will create goal areas for the district and develop the five-year strategic plan. A proposed plan is expected to be presented to the school board for approval in mid-2022. My role as superintendent is to facilitate the plan.
It is the time to evaluate and see the big picture. I ask you, what are the needs, wants and dreams you have for Lawton Public Schools? We must dare to dream not only for our students today, but for the generations to come. The impacts made today will continue beyond our years. Remember, together, we make a better team.
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.