If you prefer having a choice when it comes to economic news, 2022 is the equivalent of the Super Buffet at your favorite restaurant.
You can start with the good news. The U.S. economy added 428,000 new jobs in April and has now filled 90 percent of the 22 million jobs lost to the COVID pandemic during the past two years. We are, in fact, amid the greatest period of job growth in recent history. More than 6.6 million new jobs were created during Joe Biden’s first year in office alone, which obliterated the 2 million from Donald Trump’s first year, the 3.9 million from Jimmy Carter’s, the 2.8 million from Bill Clinton’s, and the 2 million from George H.W. Bush’s back in 1989-1990. Unemployment is at 3.6 percent, near a 50-year low, hourly wages are 5.5 percent higher than they were a year ago, which is good for workers, and GDP grew more than 5.7 percent in 2021. All that growth has driven more revenue into Federal coffers, and as a result the federal government will be able to reduce the annual budget deficit by $1.5 trillion and pay down the overall federal debt for the first time since 2016.
Then there is the bad news. The GDP shrank during the first quarter of 2022, battered by inflation, supply chain disruptions, huge stock market losses, cryptocurrency uncertainty, the war in Ukraine, and the ongoing COVID pandemic. Inflation drew the most attention, averaging more than 8 percent annually and nearing a 40-year record. The rate of increase has slowed, but the overall rate remains high and spread throughout the economy, touching every product and consumer, and disproportionately impacting the working poor. Consumer sentiment is near 60-year lows according to survey data, savings are down as Americans spend whatever remains of their pandemic relief money, and the Federal Reserve Board has begun raising rates in an effort to reduce consumer demand and bring prices under control.
Yet there is a limit to what the Fed can do by itself. The war in Ukraine has disrupted energy and food markets and may push much of the less developed world towards famine by the end of the year. China, which accounts for a ¼ of the world economy, is struggling with a massive COVID surge and embraces a zero-tolerance policy for the virus which has led to shutdowns of entire cities. When that happens, exports from those cities stop, which in turn makes global supply shortages of hundreds of thousands of consumer products worse. Indeed, there are shortages of everything, including cars, semi-conductors, furniture, and baby formula, and while the American government is doing what it can (including organizing an emergency airlift of formula from Europe) there seems to be little relief coming in the short term.
And the short term is what matters when it comes to our pending midterm elections in November. One can argue that none of the major factors driving inflation and consumer product shortages are the fault of President Biden or the Democrats who narrowly control Congress. They are not responsible for COVID, the war in Ukraine, Chinese policies, or the fact so many American corporations are dependent on overseas production and operate with zero excess capacity. The baby formula debacle is a case in point: three major companies manufacture the majority of the baby formula in the U.S. When one of them (Abbott Nutrition, which controls 40 percent of the market) shut down a factory because of a bacteria outbreak severe shortages were guaranteed.
Has the Federal government made mistakes? Surely. Economists generally agree that far too much money was sent to American taxpayers in the form of COVID relief. The money drove demand and worsened inflation at the same it alleviated the suffering of millions, though it is worth noting that process began under President Trump and supported by the majority of the Republicans in Congress. One can also argue that Federal regulations have made thing worse. The American government blocks the import of most baby formula from Europe, for example, often for obscure technical reasons, when that formula would drastically ease our shortage problems. The government was also lax in allowing the manufacture of critical components (especially computer chips) to migrate overseas, leaving us vulnerable to supply shortages and/or the ill-will of foreign governments. But that process goes back far beyond Biden, and was a function of the free market, which we collectively venerate.
Will any of this matter to voters in November? Not likely. The American electorate is not known historically for embracing nuance or being well-informed, and we tend to vote en-masse on emotional or economic issues. History tells us that when inflation is high the party in power gets blamed, regardless of whether the blame is fair or not. It has happened to both parties on multiple occasions in the past and will be the primary reason Democrats are likely to have problems in November. If they manage to retain power in Congress, it will be because the economy takes an unexpected turn for the better, or because an emotional issue (like abortion, perhaps) alters turnout and/or the typical voting patterns of key demographic groups like women and/or minorities.
It will be interesting to see what happens.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.