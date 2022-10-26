Over the past few weeks, I have spent a lot of time thinking about the future. For the first time ever, I am looking towards a future that I can define. I have no responsibilities, the opportunities are endless. And for the first time, I am excited.

My daughter is thriving. The transition to adulthood has been bumpy, but she is handling life so well. Her perspective is positive, she is not caving to peer pressure, and she is creating plans to chase her dreams. Our relationship is stronger than ever, and we are adjusting to an adult-parent relationship well.