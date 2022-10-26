Over the past few weeks, I have spent a lot of time thinking about the future. For the first time ever, I am looking towards a future that I can define. I have no responsibilities, the opportunities are endless. And for the first time, I am excited.
My daughter is thriving. The transition to adulthood has been bumpy, but she is handling life so well. Her perspective is positive, she is not caving to peer pressure, and she is creating plans to chase her dreams. Our relationship is stronger than ever, and we are adjusting to an adult-parent relationship well.
I have struggled these past years, but I have held strong to my hope for the future. I knew that no matter what I faced in the moment, no matter how low I was knocked down, I would somehow survive. There were moments I lost my way, had to be reminded of the importance of a positive perspective, and watched relationships end. The tears I cried, the scars I earned, have all prepared me for where I am today.
Recently, a friend and I were talking about our pasts and what we would change. For the first time, I actually thought of moments I would go back and change. But as I listened to him, I heard him say we wouldn’t be who we are today if it weren’t for all the moments. We didn’t always make the best decisions, but we have to understand we were different people and at times under the influence of others. As I thought about his words, I realized how right he was.
My untraditional childhood, and traumas have helped me learn to not judge others, to understand that I can never fully understand what drove a person to make the decision they made. I love that I look for different perspectives, and question what is told to me. Am I ashamed of moments, yes. Am I struggling to forgive myself for mistakes, yes. But overall, I like who I am.
Finding a comfortable place in my skin has been a challenge. Aging is not something I do well. I have the soul and energy of an 18 year old, and often forget I am in my 40s. But all in all, life is good. I have earned every one of my wrinkles, and sun spots. There is a beauty to the aging process.
But more than that, I am excited for my future. I am ready to take the next step. To write more books, to expand my business, to tackle some projects I have planned for years. I am ready for the freedom of parenting an adult. Perhaps the idea of hanging on to our youth is a folly. Maybe the true secret is learning to appreciate the wisdom and experience of age. Of always knowing the best is yet to come. To appreciate the moments, and know our futures are what we make of them.