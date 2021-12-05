I’m going gray.
No, not the color of my hair (though that’s certainly an issue). It’s how I’ve begun to look at things. Especially “new/breaking” information and stories in our digi-verse.
Too many individuals want things to be black and white. It’s easier, simpler and allows them to dispense with the troublesome task of thinking.
It’s not that I don’t believe in right and wrong any longer. Some events provide a clarity of perspective that do not require time to think. The school shooter in Michigan this week, or the guy who mowed down participants of a Christmas parade need no review to know their actions are indefensible. But there are other events — particularly political issues — I’m more likely to see in a shadowy gray blur as they unfold, withholding judgment at the outset. The initial telling may not be anyone’s measured report, carefully analyzed to see if the information makes any sense at all and with full disclosure of the information known. It’s frequently a gathering of controversial “clickbait” aspects tossed to the fore, designed to draw eyeballs, manufacture outrage and recruit keyboard mercenaries to answer the call.
It’s a binary world we’ve created for ourselves … or one that’s been foisted upon us.
Like Trump? You’re a corporate lackey, supporting Wall Street and destroying the environment.
Like Biden? You’re trying to wipe out democracy and create a socialist nation and eliminate the ideal of working hard to get ahead.
Rittenhouse? Depending on your opinion, you’re either a right-wing nutjob that supports vigilante justice or a leftist stooge that condones violence and rioting in the name of your brand of “social justice.”
Left or right? For or against? You must choose. Now!
What we need is thought and reflection.
The middle ground has been washed from beneath our feet by partisan tide waters. Extremism now holds the high ground, leaving the center in an eroding crater filled with anxiety and antipathy. Too many, I’m afraid, will simply disconnect rather than fight a never-ending stream of bile.
On more and more issues, I choose to withhold judgment as they develop, because we know that the story first told is going to be found lacking, presented with a defined perspective, either a one or a zero in the binary world.
Then after reading, doing some homework and studying a variety of points of view, I’ll know what’s right for me and support it with all my soul.
There’s no amount of Grecian Formula or Lady Clairol that can fix the extremes.
So, I’ve gone gray.
David Stringer is publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.