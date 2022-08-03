This year is my year to start over, to wipe the slate clean, learn from my mistakes, and be better. I suspect many of us are in this same situation. Lives and work have altered in ways we never suspected. It’s time to shake off the sadness, manage the stress and invest in ourselves.

As hard as this year has been for me, it is by far the best year of my life. The challenges I have faced, the growing I have done, were all necessary to get me to where I am today. I am forever grateful for the friends who chose to speak out, challenge me, and say the hard things. While the moments were painful, I knew they spoke words of truth, lined with love, meant to force me to become the person I am meant to become.