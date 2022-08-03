This year is my year to start over, to wipe the slate clean, learn from my mistakes, and be better. I suspect many of us are in this same situation. Lives and work have altered in ways we never suspected. It’s time to shake off the sadness, manage the stress and invest in ourselves.
As hard as this year has been for me, it is by far the best year of my life. The challenges I have faced, the growing I have done, were all necessary to get me to where I am today. I am forever grateful for the friends who chose to speak out, challenge me, and say the hard things. While the moments were painful, I knew they spoke words of truth, lined with love, meant to force me to become the person I am meant to become.
Until this year, I had spent the majority of my life caring for others, giving even when I had nothing to give. I sacrificed, dug deep, and tried not to complain. It wasn’t until a very dear friend took the time to call me out on this behavior that I saw the truth. He never said I was wrong, he never hinted I should stop being who I am. Rather, he encouraged me to set healthy boundaries, to keep portions of myself for me, and to take time to invest in myself. Each time he has seen me struggle, or try to revert to old habits, he has called me out. And while those moments were painful, and sometimes I handled them with no grace, he never stopped loving me, he never allowed the reactions to influence his feelings. He showed me more grace than I had ever experienced in my life.
Grace is what is missing from society. We judge, hold people accountable, and condemn them for their reactions. Yet we rarely show grace, or give forgiveness. We expect people to conform to our standards, to be what we want them to be without ever stopping to see the hurt, pain, and trauma that must be healed in order for growth to happen. The grace Ron has shown me will forever impact my life. Because of him, I am a better person, parent, and friend. I am less likely to judge, and more likely to accept. And I am finally making myself a priority.
Ron is not the only person in my life who is working to help me grow. There are so many others, people who have seen me at my worst, yet continue to love me, and hold me accountable. Corey never allows me to become emotional over what people say and do. He reminds me to use every situation, word, and interaction as positive motivation to reach my goals. When he knows I am slacking, he calls. These men are my family, my rocks, the people who I know simply want the best for me, and nothing from me.
This month, as the rest of the country starts prepping for a new school year, I am choosing to start fresh. To use this month to prepare myself for what is to come, to build new healthy habits, and to thank the people who care enough about me to hold me accountable.
I love to hear from my readers. Those of you who have reached out have touched my heart and greatly impacted my life. Sometimes I have no idea what to say because of the incredible positivity in the message. Thank you. You can reach me at beleivestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.