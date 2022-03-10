In the words of Helen Reddy, 1971, “I Am Woman.” We are embracing the month of March 2022 already. This is Women’s History Month in which the League of Women Voters rally around women specifically.
Some are quick to say, “So what. Why should I become impressed this month about women?” The members of The League of Women Voters of Lawton are sharing some thoughts to ponder this month.
Women’s History Month is a month-long celebration now as compared at its’ inception in 1978 and earlier. In 1978, a Sonoma, California, school district participated in Women’s History Week starting March 8, 1978. Work continued around the globe and March 8 is International Women’s Day. This month-long celebration promotes women’s historical contributions to society and history.
By February 1980, President Jimmy Carter noted women’s work and the progressive impact thereof of how women are the unsung heroes of history and how their contributions are so often unnoticed by society in general. This type of progressive thinking made its way to the White House and a month later the U.S. proclaimed March 8, 1980, as National Women’s History Week.
This recognition continues today because of the work of multiple supporters, advocate groups, petitions, schools —monumental role, and congressional involvement. The week emerged into Women’s History Month on March 12, 1987, after a vote by Congress — Public Law 100-09.
Today, Women’s History Month is celebrated/recognized by individuals and schools all over our country and foreign countries. Take the time to acknowledge those who struggled as well as those who succeeded in this vast globe. Remember Women’s History Month is important because of the following reasons and many more:
•Girls will know that women’s achievements can and will expand their sense of what is possible. That within itself is history in the making.
•These unsung heroes (women) of history and their contributions are still often unnoticed by our society in general.
•The theme this year: “Women providing healing, promoting hope” honors caregivers and frontline workers, and pay homage to women throughout history who have inspired hope. What an excellent approach to the current struggles of today.
Arlie Hampton is president of the Lawton League of Women Voters.
