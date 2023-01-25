Scrolling through TikTok I realized just how much of a copycat society we have become. Please don’t get me wrong, I love a good challenge. And I truly believe engaging in challenges is good for our health and our relationships. But has a culture of copying dances and makeup trends made us lose our authenticity?
I have never been good at copying a trend. Looking back, this could be for a variety of reasons- we moved every other year, attending Catholic schools, or the fact that my mother would not support my efforts to copy the latest trend. Moving frequently and not feeling like I fit in with my peers made me feel like a perpetual outsider.
Fast forward 30 years, and I am comfortable being myself. It took a long time, and it wasn’t easy. Trust me, my late thirties were spent trying to fit myself into the image of what I thought I should be. I walked around continuously insecure. I left myself open to criticism. I lacked self-esteem. In short, I lacked confidence.
The journey to finding myself, my voice has been an interesting journey. And oddly enough it was prompted by my daughter. I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t incredibly jealous of how well my daughter knows herself, who she is, and what she wants. I started watching her, what she did, and how she lived. I noticed she was much more comfortable with herself than I had ever been. She has meaningful relationships. And was 100% comfortable with being alone. She pursued her passions and was ok saying something wasn’t what she wanted to do.
I wanted all of that. I started slowly, with my writing. Then I moved to my love of sports and started playing different sports. No matter the criticism I received, I kept playing. Slowly, my changes moved to my hair, makeup and look. After a few years, I had finally found myself. It hasn’t always been an easy road. I have lost relationships, opportunities, and been told how wrong I was by those who should have loved me no matter what.
The time I save not trying to be something I am not is remarkable. My confidence has tripled, my self-doubt is lessening daily. But most importantly, I am so much happier and less stressed. One lesson I have learned through this journey is the need the world has for our individual talents and the value we each add. When we are true to ourselves, when we embrace our quirks and unique traits, we have the potential to change the world.
I would like to challenge you to make this year the year you find your authentic self. As you think about how you want to spend this year, the changes you would like to make, think about spending the year finding yourself. Be brave enough to embrace your true nature, to be who you were meant to be. In a world focused on being the same, dare to be the best version of yourself.
