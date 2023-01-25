Scrolling through TikTok I realized just how much of a copycat society we have become. Please don’t get me wrong, I love a good challenge. And I truly believe engaging in challenges is good for our health and our relationships. But has a culture of copying dances and makeup trends made us lose our authenticity?

I have never been good at copying a trend. Looking back, this could be for a variety of reasons- we moved every other year, attending Catholic schools, or the fact that my mother would not support my efforts to copy the latest trend. Moving frequently and not feeling like I fit in with my peers made me feel like a perpetual outsider.

Tags

Recommended for you