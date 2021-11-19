As we’re planning for Thanksgiving, we’re likely to have mixed feelings. We’re worried about COVID at home and all over the world — at the same time that we’re looking forward to being with our loved ones and enjoying the feast with all of our family traditions that have evolved over the years.
Thinking of all those who don’t have jobs now, who lost their savings because of the pandemic, I feel much the same way that I did when our financial world crashed in 2008.
That year, a friend I hadn’t seen in awhile asked me what I’d been doing. “Ranting and raving,” I finally admitted.
I was not alone. Huge headlines warned us every day that the financial sky was falling. Magazines bulged with attempts to explain why. News analysts struggled with whom to blame. The sudden crash of America’s entire financial structure was the topic whenever two or more gathered together. I sent lengthy e-mails of outrage. How could this happen? I ranted. How come nobody saw this coming? I raved. Where are the government’s watchdogs?
Ordinary citizens knew why we didn’t see disaster coming. We aren’t economists. We aren’t financiers. We trusted that the people in our government who are supposed to watch out for us, to regulate against unscrupulous, greedy and reckless financial practices were doing their job.
Same thing with the COVID-19 crisis, only much, much worse because no one has the answers and as of Nov. 15, 761,980 Americans and 11,581Oklahomans have died from the coronavirus.
So — what do we do about Thanksgiving this year? we are all asking. It will be hard for people who have lost loved ones — -or, and maybe and, their homes, their savings, their jobs — but maybe we can stop raving and ranting at least for the day. We can give thanks for what we have. Just like we do every year, we can stop and consider all that we have that we are thankful for.
I remember reading a newsletter from a small nursing home in western Oklahoma. Residents were asked what they remembered most about holidays past. Most of them had grown up in the Great Depression.
Money was as scarce as rainfall in the Dust Bowl. There was no way to buy basics, let alone extras or luxuries. Clothing was hand-me-down or home-made. Presents were handmade. But what these seniors remembered most vividly was not the hardships but the happy times. They remembered the programs they were in at school and church, which the whole community attended. They remembered neighbors sharing. They remembered the love that went into those handmade gifts.
Most of all, they remembered the joy of their families getting together for the holidays. They remembered how they felt sitting around the Thanksgiving table with their grandparents, aunts and uncles. They remembered being thankful for what they had.
These are people who no longer lived in their own homes, who have only a few of their own things around them, who are frail and dependent on others. Yet what they are remembering, what they are talking about is not what they didn’t have — but what they did have. They are remembering the amazing, restorative love of community, of friends and, especially, of family. They were thankful then. They are thankful now.
And so we all should be.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.