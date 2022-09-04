Local news is local knowledge. It’s a shared understanding. It’s a chronicle of the places we live and the people and politics that define them. We know that local news is essential to our communities – and that nationwide, the job of gathering and monetizing news is increasingly difficult.”

You may have seen this published in the paper in mid-August. I wish I’d written it. But, no, it was a part of a full page ad purchased by Google. I couldn’t have said it better.

Recommended for you