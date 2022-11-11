Thank you for your service.” It’s something often said to soldiers and other members of the military here in Lawton. It is a civilian’s heartfelt, if inadequate, way of expressing to our fellow Americans that we recognize the sacrifices that they have made on our behalf.

Cameron University has benefitted from a long but ever-changing relationship with the military, one that goes well beyond a few events each November including an annual Veterans Day ceremony, “VetFest” and our Veterans Resource Fair.