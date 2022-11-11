Thank you for your service.” It’s something often said to soldiers and other members of the military here in Lawton. It is a civilian’s heartfelt, if inadequate, way of expressing to our fellow Americans that we recognize the sacrifices that they have made on our behalf.
Cameron University has benefitted from a long but ever-changing relationship with the military, one that goes well beyond a few events each November including an annual Veterans Day ceremony, “VetFest” and our Veterans Resource Fair.
Obviously, we’re proud of the 19 general officers who have included Cameron as part of their educational journey – one of whom became chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – or our three Medal of Honor recipients. We feel the same about our aviation ace who received the Distinguished Service Cross and the two alums who were honored with the Distinguished Flying Cross, all during World War II. And we grieved Aggies who answered the call but never came home from conflicts in defense of our country.
Our relationship with the American military goes back a century, to our high school era when several of our young students volunteered in World War I, and it includes our administration, too. Robert P. Short was a first lieutenant in World War I after his time as the fourth president of the Cameron State School of Agriculture. Clarence Breedlove was a colonel in World War II and later resigned his presidency to accept a regular commission in the Army. Vernon Howell and Richard Burch were Navy veterans before becoming presidents of Cameron State Agricultural College.
And, of course there is the Comanche Battalion, Cameron’s award-winning Reserve Officer Training Corps. For 71 years now – since Congress established the program during the Korean War – Cameron has produced hundreds of military leaders who have served with distinction in conflicts around the globe.
We want to do more than look back with gratitude or pride, however. We must also look forward and find even better ways to serve not just active duty military, but those who served in the past and those family members supporting them.
Cameron University has an accomplished Veteran Affairs Office with trained and dedicated staff who are knowledgeable about the Montgomery G.I. Bill and any number of other federal programs supporting educational opportunity. Our staff can help veterans, their eligible dependents, Guardsmen, Reservists and active service members navigate the maze of paperwork or “digitalwork” necessary to access resources that will help them further their education.
This process is much more complex that most people realize – even ones who are military-connected. That is why Cameron developed “Military Matters,” a portion of our website dedicated to walking potential college students through the process. It is also why we established Cameron as a VetSuccess Campus in 2018 – the first such campus at an Oklahoma college or university. VetSuccess is an initiative that helps veterans, service members and their dependents transition to college life.
We recognize that service members have a unique skill set. That is one of the reasons we established bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in organizational leadership. With options in military science, criminal justice, business and other areas, it allows individuals with a portion of their college studies under their belt to build on what they’ve learned without unnecessary duplication or backtracking. Time is precious for each of us.
Whether through master’s, bachelor’s, or associate degrees or the newer micro-credentials, Cameron University seeks to support our military with time-efficient and cost-efficient educational options. Micro-credentials allow colleges and universities far more flexibility and more opportunities for a customized experience for specific careers than we have ever had before.
The dedication of Cameron and its employees have earned recognition from organizations and magazines such as Best for Vets and a ranking as a military friendly university. We believe in our military and the role it plays in defense of our country. Our service members and veterans deserve the ability to have quality jobs that benefit themselves and the economy after their military service. We believe it so strongly that we often hire veterans and their spouses as CU faculty and staff.
If you are a veteran or active duty service member, we owe you so much. Cameron University is here to serve you and we would be proud to help you or your family as a partner in your educational journey.