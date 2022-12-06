Donald Trump’s obsession with the lie that fraud somehow cost him the 2020 presidential election took him to new lows last Saturday when he announced on his social media platform Truth Social that it was permissible to terminate the United States Constitution. He declared, “A massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the constitution,” adding that “unprecedented fraud requires an unprecedented cure.”

Let that sink in for a moment. A former President of the United States just called for the termination of the Constitution, the very same Constitution he swore an oath before God to preserve, protect, and defend when he was sworn into office. And he did it without a shred of evidence that election fraud took place. What is it that he thinks would come next? Dictatorship? Divine Right Monarchy? And by what method would the termination take place? Revolution? Civil War? Does calling for the termination of the Constitution constitute treason? Should it disqualify him from running for president in 2024?