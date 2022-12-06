Donald Trump’s obsession with the lie that fraud somehow cost him the 2020 presidential election took him to new lows last Saturday when he announced on his social media platform Truth Social that it was permissible to terminate the United States Constitution. He declared, “A massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the constitution,” adding that “unprecedented fraud requires an unprecedented cure.”
Let that sink in for a moment. A former President of the United States just called for the termination of the Constitution, the very same Constitution he swore an oath before God to preserve, protect, and defend when he was sworn into office. And he did it without a shred of evidence that election fraud took place. What is it that he thinks would come next? Dictatorship? Divine Right Monarchy? And by what method would the termination take place? Revolution? Civil War? Does calling for the termination of the Constitution constitute treason? Should it disqualify him from running for president in 2024?
As with all things Trump, we likely just spent more time pondering his remarks than he did before he made them. For his followers, that has always been part of his charm. He says what he thinks. And the most ardent among them would likely argue that he probably didn’t really mean it, that he says all sorts of things, and that it’s best to just roll with him and hope he wins.
More pragmatic Republicans are not so sure. They see Trump as a political liability that cost their party the White House in 2020 and control of Congress in 2018, 2020, and 2022. Trump is so toxic that GOP leaders have kept him out of Georgia for weeks despite the fact that Georgians are holding a runoff election between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker for the last open U.S. Senate seat. That election is taking place today, and one would think the GOP would want all party leaders to help with campaigning in such a consequential election. But no. They begged Georgia governor Brian Kemp to campaign for Walker, but not Trump, who is the sole declared Republican candidate for president in the 2024 election but also considered political poison by many within his own party.
Patriots and ardent defenders of the Constitution are not so sure about Trump either. John Bolton, who served as Trump’s third National Security Advisor and as ambassador to the United Nations under George W. Bush, had this to say: “No American conservative can agree with Donald Trump’s call to suspend the constitution because of the results of the 2020 election. And all real conservatives must oppose his 2024 campaign for president.”
Many conservative bloggers and social media giants were equally aghast. John Hinderaker of Power Line said, “Trump is now operating at a Kanye West level of insanity,” while David Strom noted on HotAir.com that “There is no legal basis for anything Trump has suggested. None. Zip. Nada. That is why he is suggesting suspending all legalities in the first place.”
Meanwhile, Joe Biden is quietly governing so effectively that Republican New Gingrich is sounding the alarm. Republicans, he said, must “quit underestimating” Joe Biden because the president is “winning.” Too many conservatives focus on Biden’s poor speaking skills, his memory lapses, and his other quirks, according to Gingrich, who said Biden prefers to be underestimated, just like Ronald Reagan and Dwight D. Eisenhower did. Gingrich, a former GOP Speaker of the House, said Biden had turned a narrow four-vote majority in the House of Representatives into trillions in new spending and handled the war in Ukraine with great skill, significantly damaging Russian interests while strengthening NATO and not losing a single American life. Biden’s work translated into success in the 2022 midterms, which Gingrich called one of the best off-year elections in history. The Democrats, he said, “were not repudiated.”
What all of this means for Trump or the GOP is far from certain. Trump has already survived more scandals, real and imagined, than any figure in American political history. He has dinner with white supremacists like Nick Fuentes, and makes a habit of getting into legal trouble and issuing statements that would be lifelong scandals for anyone else and somehow keeps moving forward. He faces significant legal challenges in at least five cases and could easily be indicated within the next year. Or, with plenty of money and dozens of law firms at his beck and call, he might somehow escape a guilty verdict and win the GOP nomination in 2024.
Trump’s most ardent supporters, including those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, have often portrayed him as an outspoken martyr destined to save the nation. Their language is passionate, and many of them see Trump as a kind of messiah. That is where the danger lies going forward, because some of those individuals might do whatever Trump asked them to do, up to and including committing treason. If that seems outlandish, it is worth noting that nine deaths have been connected to the Jan. 6 insurrection, and that the U.S. Justice Department has charged 950 Americans with crimes associated with the attack.
For now, the rest of us have to decide whether personality or politics matter more when we vote. We must decide where we believe the boundary lines of treason lie, and how strongly we feel about the Constitution. We need not despair, for there are plenty of intelligent candidates among Republicans and Democrats at the local, state, and national levels who are capable of governing effectively and who will work within the constitutional limits of our political system.
But we must choose and support them.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.