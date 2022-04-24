Teach your children well.”
That Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young song of 1970 suggested adults be understanding of the issues children faced in life. (A later verse reminded children to do the same.) But the idea of teaching children “well” has been turned on its head, often governed by political viewpoints. And the blame always lies elsewhere.
In the same week, news brought the story that 28 math textbooks submitted for consideration to Florida public schools were rejected for incorporating “prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies, including [critical race theory].”
Meanwhile, a friend in Oklahoma posted on social media “Who do I talk to at (their local district) re: the fact that my kid even knows what Easter is? We are a family of non-believers so we don’t celebrate the holiday, yet my kid comes home with all the things we’re supposed to do this weekend.”
And then there’s another post that says what schools really need to teach students is how to balance a checkbook, change a tire, develop a household budget, cook healthy meals, etc.
I can’t be the only one who sees a problem here.
First, how do you even bring critical race theory into a math curriculum? I mean, I suppose it could be done, but … wow. Of course if you ask five individuals what critical race theory is, you’ll probably get five different answers. It’s one of those hot button issues partisans can throw out and, in short order, find out where they stand with a particular audience.
As to my friend who was upset about Easter, I’ll ignore the initial question because if you really don’t know who to talk to, that’s the beginning of the problem. Start with the teacher, the principal, or the superintendent or the elected member of the school board who represents you. If there’s a problem with the curriculum, that’s where you start, not inflaming members of your online posse. That type of behavior has nothing to do with solving the problem. It’s just a solicitation of like-minded people who’ll join their voice to yours that you’re right and they’re outraged too. Further, I doubt the teacher was trying to do some religious conversion on the kid, but it could have also helped explain all these activities that surrounded them. Explaining new things is kind of what education is about. It’s not about pretending it doesn’t exist.
As to the final example, those and many more are important life skills. Each of you can probably add to the list. But my first question was why does someone think that’s the teacher’s responsibility?
The answer is simple. In all three instances, I’d wager dollars to doughnuts that the “offended” party isn’t talking about their offspring. It’s all those other people whose kids are deficient. And since they can’t be counted on to raise their children properly, well then someone (public schools) need to step in. Never mind they’re advocating for the very type of intrusive behavior they’ll oppose on another issue.
As influential as my teachers were, none were as impactful on my life than my parents. I knew what the expectations of my parents were, as well as those of my teachers. If they came in conflict, I knew who I was listening to. And, as I grew older, when even my parents weren’t of the same mind on a particular topic, I knew first and foremost they’d taught me to think for myself.
Teach your children well.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.