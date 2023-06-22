Tall poppy syndrome, a phenomenon where people of high status or achievement are criticized or resented by others, is not new. Unfortunately, it is a reality many women face in their personal and professional lives. Despite making strides toward gender equality, women are still subject to unfair treatment, and the tall poppy syndrome is just one example.

Women who achieve success, whether in their careers or personal lives, are often subjected to criticism and scrutiny. I have seen it. You have seen it. We have ALL seen women criticized and attacked for earning that promotion, selling their business, finishing their Ph.D., or landing that new job. This criticism can be harsh and unforgiving, leading to feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt. As a result, women may downplay their successes, play small, or even give up on their goals altogether.

