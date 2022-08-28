I’ve never really been a fan of “shopping”. Not that I do a lot of it. I’m a typical guy. I go in, get what I want and am usually out before the car’s hood has cooled to the touch. I once did the entirety of my Christmas shopping on a single evening, after leaving work, on Dec. 23. My wife is well aware of “the look” I get when trailing her through one store or another. It usually means “Let’s go. We’ve seen everything worth seeing and none of it has changed since we looked at it 10 minutes ago.” For extended excursions, I’m thankful for stores with seating areas for disinterested husbands.

But shopping, I believe, has changed forever. One national survey predicted Amazon will surpass Wal-Mart as the nation’s largest retailer by 2026. Costco, Home Depot and Kroger will be a distant three through five.