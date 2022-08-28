I’ve never really been a fan of “shopping”. Not that I do a lot of it. I’m a typical guy. I go in, get what I want and am usually out before the car’s hood has cooled to the touch. I once did the entirety of my Christmas shopping on a single evening, after leaving work, on Dec. 23. My wife is well aware of “the look” I get when trailing her through one store or another. It usually means “Let’s go. We’ve seen everything worth seeing and none of it has changed since we looked at it 10 minutes ago.” For extended excursions, I’m thankful for stores with seating areas for disinterested husbands.
But shopping, I believe, has changed forever. One national survey predicted Amazon will surpass Wal-Mart as the nation’s largest retailer by 2026. Costco, Home Depot and Kroger will be a distant three through five.
But just as automobiles created the need for traffic lights and freeways, this brave new world of commerce has created its own problems and a lot of this falls under the category of what’s called “revenge spending,” purchases that were curtailed due to a significant event, in this case COVID. Still, a recent article makes me wonder if many of our neighbors have lost their collective minds. According to American Consumer Credit Counseling, our total credit card debt has reached $890 billion, slightly under 2019’s record high.
Buyer’s remorse is not new. One article I read said of those buying on time, 22 percent said they regretted their decision. A fellow Oklahoma publisher expressed concern recently that folks on adjustable rate loans or credit cards are finding their payments have spiked as the Fed has raised interest rates. “Paying more for what’s already been purchased” was the way he phrased it. Yep, there’s not yet a law to protect us from our own short-sighted decisions.
Other shoppers apparently make too many shopping decisions while scrolling through their social media. It’s reported many buy in part just so they can share their experience, a new kind of “keeping up with the Joneses,” if you will. Forty percent said they spent more on experiences, as opposed to things like paying bills, just because they wanted to share their purchases with their network.
Sixty-four percent of respondents in one study said they regretted a purchase they made because of social media. In another study 73 percent of buyers said most of their purchases were spontaneous, and that shoppers spend, on average, $314 per month on impulse buys.
And, it appears, “drunk shopping” is a thing. Fifty-three percent of one survey admitted to online shopping while intoxicated and 65 percent of those admitted they didn’t even remember buying an item until it showed up on their front porch. I’d wager “drunk shopping” has an extremely high correlation to seeking “sober refunds.”
I almost expect to see a paraphrase “Goose” from the original “Top Gun” movie in an upcoming court decision: The bankruptcy court regrets to inform you that your claim was denied because you were stupid.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.