I’ve had the pleasure of attending a couple of “legacy” events of late. They’re legacy events simply because I’m older and, as the saying goes, that’s a privilege denied to many.
Everything from high school reunions to plain old get-togethers with friends I haven’t seen in years. It’s one of those things I realize I miss more and more. And the pandemic hasn’t helped as we were first warned to just stay home, then “get in, get your business done, and get out.” Now, it seems, though there’s still a risk, we’ve figured out the best way to manage the risk without quite so much disruption.
In the last few months, I’ve gotten to go to a couple of meetings (socially distanced, of course), attended a football game in person, took a long-overdue vacation and got to meet some other media professionals in something other than a work setting.
In each and every case, the camaraderie and conversation was both relaxing and energizing at the same time.
I’ve always been one of those people who has a kind of “on duty/off duty” mentality. To be fair, the on duty hours used to far outweigh the off duty until I began to realize that’s no way to live. Missed vacations, holidays and special occasions due to some professional obligation or commitment, I figured out, are OK once in a while, but you shouldn’t make a habit of it. That thought first struck me on vacation once when, while in what most would call a “paradise” setting, I was so wound up about not being at work, I had to call work to check in and see how things were going. There were no phones in the rooms and the only way to do that was to go to the lobby, and make the call using a calling card (remember those?).
I learned I wasn’t as important as I thought. I had good people, and they knew their jobs and I realized how ridiculous it was. Not only was I disrupting them, I was disrupting my own relaxation.
On that recent vacation, I found myself falling back into that trap and had to force myself to step back. Many of us, myself included, seem to have become addicted to our phones and other devices. Sometimes they provide a bit of a distraction or some measure of entertainment, but I sometimes find myself slipping back into work mode.
Recently, when I got together with someone I’ve worked with, we spent a couple of hours on the patio just talking. Work rarely came up. We talked about common friends, past experiences and just life in general. The “on duty” switch was turned off.
At the football game, I didn’t talk to anyone but my wife. And in the evenings when I arrive home, I try to disconnect as well.
But those conversations also happen organically, like when a customer calls or comes in and, once the reason for their visit is taken care of, I can’t tell you how many have stayed to just visit. I’ve learned about their careers, their kids and their grandkids, the last or next trip they’re taking, and almost never what they’re passionate about politically.
All our activity, gadgets and “busy-ness” seems to have left many with a sense of diminished capacity. Here’s to spending a little more off duty time in conversation that actually leaves us feeling less stressed.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.