We all know the saying “April showers bring May flowers.” I am thankful for the days we have been able to get some this month. We all know they were much needed and we sure could use a few more. The rain showers can dampen the mood at times, but the results seen with a fruitful harvest and beautiful blooms are always welcome.
The same goes for our thoughts regarding state testing, which is also taking place this month. In speaking with educators across our community and state, one of the things we like to talk about is “how do we avoid test anxiety?” Not only for our students, but the stress our staff feel in preparation of it.
We are working hard to take that pressure off of our students and teachers. Our staff has done an incredible job with setting up testing pep rallies and celebrations for students on completion day. Our parent groups have also been supportive to our staff during this time with special treats and goodie bags.
In some cases, when we first started this high stakes state testing, a lot of our teachers felt they were put in a position where they were evaluated from that one day. That was not fair to our students nor teachers.
We talk a lot about this with leadership. We are not here to evaluate a student or a teacher on one test given on one day. Instruction takes place longer than that. We should be evaluating students every day with every assessment and through daily instruction, not just a state mandated test.
The purpose of the test, to me, is to make sure we are evaluating our district, our curriculum, our processes and procedures. Asking questions such as “How are our programs working?” “Are we low on some of the standards we are teaching?” “Where are our gaps?”
There is a lot of data for us to gather to make us better at what we do and stronger as a district. But to gather data and to point fingers at students and teachers based off of one assessment is not advantageous.
When I was a student, which wasn’t too long ago by the way, we never saw it as that high stakes. That was because we didn’t put so much pressure on everyone.
So, as we prepare for these state mandated tests in the next week or so, I really want to make sure we take the pressure off. I simply ask our students to put their best foot forward and understand that these tests are to help us obtain data. Using that data from the test will allow our district to understand where students are and to be better at what we do as a whole.
This is April. A time for the showers to come knowing that in May when the flowers begin to blossom it will be a representation of the hard work and dedication our students and staff have put into their educational year. I know our students have this and I continue to share my sincere gratitude for what our teachers do day in and day out. You’ve got this!
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.