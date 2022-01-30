What’s really been accomplished?
I found I was asking myself that a lot in the last couple of weeks. January seems insistent that I take a look back at 2021 — a year many feel best left in the waste bin of time — to evaluate all that’s been done and ask “Did it matter?” Day-to-day, I get caught up in all the turmoil and need to remind myself what’s positive.
You see things where you truly made an impact. Other things that you thought were a big deal cause you to wonder why you even wasted your time. With February’s blizzard, some key changes to the newspaper operation, and the ongoing impacts of COVID, it’s easy to develop a bunker mentality so a little bit (or a lot) of self-reflection can be cathartic. You remember that, on more than a few days, you took a pretty good punch and lived to tell the story. You also get to remember there were more good days than bad, that there were several uniquely special moments and that family and friends helped you get through it all.
What’s funny is I have a harder time remembering the bad than I do the good. And that, by itself, is a good thing.
It’s a requirement that we evaluate our staff each year in January, at least formally. I’m a big believer that, if you’re communicating through the year, evaluations are easy, except for the resultant paperwork. As I look back over this year with people I work with, what we’ve accomplished is a pleasant surprise, something you don’t always pay attention to in the hurry-up day-to-day.
Then we have our contest entries that are due. The Oklahoma Press Association’s annual contest results won’t be known until June, but January is when we look back and select the best papers, stories and photographs. Personally, I had to review last year’s columns and editorials that I’d written to submit. I know I don’t truly compete against anyone but myself, but it’s nice to meander last year’s musings. You’re reminded of things that were big then, and aren’t now, or maybe still are.
The Constitution did some good work last year, but few are as critical of us as we are of ourselves. I guess this summer we’ll see if the contest’s judges share our opinion as to what was good work and what wasn’t.
In the course of doing business, planning for 2022 is important, and to do that, I look back at things we’ll do again, and things we won’t. The City of Lawton 120th birthday issue took about eight months to complete and was, for others more than me, a huge undertaking. I wonder what we’ll do with all that “extra” time this year?
As if all that weren’t enough, I still have one more chance for a review: It’s time to start working on taxes.
And just like that, I’m back to looking for something positive.
David Stringer is publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.