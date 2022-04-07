It would take a little research or an advanced age (I’m guilty of both) to remember baseball on a professional level was first played in Lawton, America, in 1911 when the city hosted a minor league team called the “Lawton Medicine Men”. Fortunately, the name lasted for the same amount of time as the team, which played in the Texas-Oklahoma league, and lasted just one year. I would not be looking for any Major or Minor League team to make “Medicine Men” its team name in 2021.
The Medicine Men had a 17-31 record in 1911, and the franchise folded by the summer. The team played at Koehler Park between Southwest A and C avenues on the north and south and Southwest 14th and 15th streets on the east and west in Lawton.
Some 36 years pro baseball returned with the arrival in 1947 of the Class D level Sooner State league which lasted for 10 years. The team always played at Memorial Park at Southwest 17th and Southwest G in the area which came to be call Ahlschlager Park. The park could hold 3,600 people in 1947, a capacity later reduced to 2,000. The Lawton teams in the league played as affiliates of the Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds and the New York Giants and became the Lawton Braves, then the Lawton Reds and finally the Lawton Giants. And Lawton was a winner of championships in 1945, 1954 and 1957. The league folded after the 1957 season.
Of interest is that Travis Jackson, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, was the Lawton team manager from 1954-1957. But we have more baseball history and can claim several Lawton-Fort Sill born Major League professionals.
The first of those, Tom Jordan, entered the league with the Chicago White Sox in 1944, followed by John Bateman who joined the old Houston Colt 45s in 1963. Randy Bass in 1977 with the Minnesota Twins (that would be Sen. Bass to us), Marty Brown joined the Reds in 1988, Kelly Stinnett the New York Mets in 1994, and finally Rico Noel with the Yankees in 2015. And for those who say I missed Butch Huskey? Nope. While raised in Lawton, Butch was born in Anadarko.
Sports are interesting in Lawton and baseball is certainly no exception. An attempt at professional basketball by a group of local investors and fans folded even after championship seasons. Football folded years ago at Cameron University for lack of fan support even after winning a national championship, and while high school teams are supported, our local university is not.
It’s a strange situation. Wonder what it would take to turn it all around.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.