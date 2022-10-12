This fall, we are more excited than ever for a fresh start. Life has been rough, but all along we have known better days were coming. Working to change our perspective, to always see the glass as half full, we have found laughter and joy in the oddest of situations. No matter what has been thrown at us, we have found a way through. We have learned more about ourselves and each other, than ever before.

Perhaps the biggest lesson we have learned is how to support others. As we have navigated the changes, healing, and growth, we have learned what others, and ourselves need in order to feel supported. For the first time, each of us are in a position to make decisions for ourselves, to take the steps necessary to start living the life we each want. The possibilities, the freedom, we are staring at is almost unnerving. Navigating the choices, testing possibilities, and learning what we want, is exhausting. We are putting the work in, pushing ourselves to be the best we can. Our decisions are not being made lightly.