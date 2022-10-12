This fall, we are more excited than ever for a fresh start. Life has been rough, but all along we have known better days were coming. Working to change our perspective, to always see the glass as half full, we have found laughter and joy in the oddest of situations. No matter what has been thrown at us, we have found a way through. We have learned more about ourselves and each other, than ever before.
Perhaps the biggest lesson we have learned is how to support others. As we have navigated the changes, healing, and growth, we have learned what others, and ourselves need in order to feel supported. For the first time, each of us are in a position to make decisions for ourselves, to take the steps necessary to start living the life we each want. The possibilities, the freedom, we are staring at is almost unnerving. Navigating the choices, testing possibilities, and learning what we want, is exhausting. We are putting the work in, pushing ourselves to be the best we can. Our decisions are not being made lightly.
Yet, when we dare to share our choices with some, we are met with an onslaught of questions. B and I are in a vulnerable place, and the decisions we are making are not ones we are making with flippant disregard for others. Rather, we are choosing to make the decisions that are best for us. We are learning to make our needs a priority. This change has been an uphill hike, leaving us exhausted, raw, and extremely vulnerable. Facing countless questions makes us question not just our decisions, but the growth and healing we have been working so hard to achieve.
We have learned the best way to support others is to listen with our heart, make sure they know we care about them, and ask what is needed and what we can do to support the journey. We do not question the decision, offer suggestions, or do anything to devalue the achievement of the decision. Rather, we support, love, and celebrate the braveness of the person and their ability to make a decision that is right for them.
Throughout these past three years, I have learned that what we put out into the world, the love we have for others, the support and caring we show, is returned to us. Energy attracts energy, and when you are negative, negative energy is attracted to you. Showing love and support to others who are struggling, giving them the support we need, is teaching us to be better people, and allowing us to put the kindness, love, and positive energy into the universe we so desperately want to attract. We are creating a positive cycle within our lives.
This week, as we all struggle with life and the decisions we make, remember to give others the response you so desperately need and crave. Not only will you grow, but you will be sharing the energy you want to attract.