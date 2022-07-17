Remember the bliss of summertime? For a child, nothing but Christmas compares to the last day of school and the beginning of summer vacation. Exciting conquests and sleeping late. Vacations, camps, swimming, and Independence Day, the most magical of holidays when adults encourage kids to blow stuff up. Somewhere about mid-July, however, an uneasy feeling creeps in.
Back-to-school sales are the first harbingers of doom, not only for schoolkids but also for their parents, as stores transform overnight. July 4th decorations and summer clothes are replaced with school stuff, and the endless summer suddenly has an expiration date. One clock is inexorably running out on all of our grandiose plans, while another is counting down to a starting gun. It’s the summertime blues, and no one is immune.
For students, this time of year ushers in alternating storms of regret, angst, and excitement that we adults have blocked from memory. Children desperately desire success at school, just as we adults strive for success in our work. Their minds swirl with new classes, new activities, new opportunities, and new friends. Despite what they may say, all children desperately want to succeed, to fit in, and to excel in school, and they will find success by either following or breaking the rules to the best of their abilities. We should never underestimate how much they value an activity that they know determines so much of their present and future lives. It’s all flooding back to them right now.
Parents experience the summertime blues, too, but with the added financial stress. If you have not bought school supplies in a few years, check one out. Retailers kindly place them near the front of the store, so they are easy to find. Long gone are the days of showing up with a fat pencil and a Big Chief Tablet. Dry-erase markers have replaced cheap chalk. Nowadays, parents need a second mortgage just for the Purell and Clorox wipes. Add clothes, sports equipment, technology and you question the concept of a free and appropriate public education. For most parents, however, it’s a small price to pay to send ‘em back after a long, hot summer.
If you are not a parent or a student, this is all easy to forget, but your local educators experience summertime blues on a different magnitude. About mid-July, many of them develop a summertime twitch. While many educators do have summers off (if you don’t count their second/third jobs), many have been working full-time to close one school year and start another. Every year with new staff, new clientele, and new rules can make for the most stressful time of the year.
For educators, mid-July is the “uh-oh” season when they awake clutching their chests. It’s not just principals or superintendents, either. Just imagine the start of school without food, transportation, facilities, or technology. Imagine coaching teenage athletes who must be ready to compete in a few weeks ... or still not knowing your own class schedules. Ready or not, school is coming, and summertime twitches can easily evolve into summertime strokes for students, parents, and educators.
If you know an overwhelmed student, parent, or educator, encourage them that things always look impossible this time of year, but by September, we all find our groove, and we are soon reveling in the excitement another school year. Parents, you will miss it all one day, and students, you will likely remember this as the best time of your life. For educators, however, your summertime blues always fade into the vibrant hues of autumn and students’ laughter. Meanwhile, just relax and enjoy the final few weeks of summer. These summertime blues will pass, and if nothing else, we can be sure that May is just nine short months away.
Tom Deighan is an educator and author of Shared Ideals in Public Schools. You may email him at deighantom@gmail.com