It’s almost November and for me, this is the best time of the year, the season of giving and expressing gratitude. I’m grateful for my blessings: my family, friends, and the privilege I have to work at and lead what I believe is the best technology center in the state, Great Plains Technology Center. We have the most amazing instructors and staff dedicated to our students.
I’m also grateful for our students who have chosen to make Great Plains Technology Center a part of their training journey, teaching them the skills they need to succeed in life and work. We also believe community service-learning is an integral part of that journey so each student can have experience and engage with our communities to affect change.
Students who are members of our CareerTech Student Organizations (SkillsUSA, BPA, FCCLA, HOSA and TSA) embark on projects to benefit others throughout the school year. The United Way Day of Caring, a recent “Positivity” sign project spreading inspirational messages across the community, and the “Miracle Minute” project raising funds for the Oklahoma Citizens Caring for Children organization, to name a few. During the height of COVID-19, our nursing students assisted the Comanche County Health Department at several of their COVID clinics. GPTC’s health and medical students continually do community outreach projects at nursing homes, Marie Detty Youth and Family Services, and Oklahoma Blood Institute — school wide blood drives. Students at our campus in Frederick are regularly involved in outreach projects. One notable project was constructing a sign for the Lions Club welcoming visitors to Frederick community on Highway 183.
Other GPTC student community service projects include our annual fall fair, Party on the Plains, benefiting the Lawton Food Bank. Admission is two cans of non-perishable food. In September, we collected 1,642 pounds of food. Each Thanksgiving, our GPTC students gather food for the Feed the Need ministry and even help assemble 1,000 food baskets so families who are less fortunate can have a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner with their families.
Christmas time also sees our students giving back. Students in several of our programs host the annual Tipton’s Children’s Home Christmas party. This is something our school and students have done for over 40 years. The party is complete with treats, games, and even a visit from Old Saint Nick. Another fantastic Christmas project for students and staff alike is our annual toy drive for DHS foster children. This helps so many children and families in our community who would not be able to have the Christmas Cheer.
Each year a select group of students takes part in our Leadership Class, which teaches them about our community, state and leadership. One component of that program is the opportunity to earn volunteer hours in various community initiatives. Seeing our students embrace and willingly give of themselves to help make our communities a better place to live and work is incredibly rewarding.
I learned from my mother at an early age to give of self and to give from the heart. As most students do, helping others helps your community and yourself. I taught those same values to my children. I’m proud to see them instill those values in their children.
Community service not only benefits the community but also helps students experience empathy firsthand by learning what others need and knowing they can do something to help others. We encourage our students to become volunteers, develop good citizenship, and to make an investment in the future of our communities.
Clarence Fortney is superintendent of Great Plains Technology Center.