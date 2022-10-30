It’s almost November and for me, this is the best time of the year, the season of giving and expressing gratitude. I’m grateful for my blessings: my family, friends, and the privilege I have to work at and lead what I believe is the best technology center in the state, Great Plains Technology Center. We have the most amazing instructors and staff dedicated to our students.

I’m also grateful for our students who have chosen to make Great Plains Technology Center a part of their training journey, teaching them the skills they need to succeed in life and work. We also believe community service-learning is an integral part of that journey so each student can have experience and engage with our communities to affect change.