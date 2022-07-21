We all know that building strong relationships is key to running a successful business. If that importance was not obvious before the last few years have certainly confirmed that our relationships and networks are critical to organizational success.
I can’t emphasize enough how important these strong relationships have been for Cosmetic Specialty Labs during these last few COVID years. From calling the City of Lawton for help sourcing scarce boiler parts to working with Great Plains Technology Center’s Industrial Maintenance Team to create a custom maintenance program for our organization, the ability to pick up the phone and find someone who can help you solve a problem is because of the existence of strong relationships and networks, some built over many years.
One of the relationships that I love to share with pretty much anyone who will listen is the relationship between Cosmetic Specialty Labs and Cameron University, grown from an Oklahoma Center for Advancement of Science & Technology (OCAST) internship in the Chemistry Department when I was a senior in high school. Flash forward just a few years and what I have come to learn through working with the talented leadership, professors, and students at the school is that Cameron University is probably one of our most underappreciated resources in Southwest Oklahoma. The impact the university has to the region is tremendous. Not only does Cameron serve approximately 4,700 students each year, they employee around 400 people, making them a major employer in our area.
But the opportunity for businesses of all sizes to partner with academia right here in our local community is an important asset to this region that I believe is too often forgotten. One of the greatest successes we have had working with Cameron University has been partnering with Dr. E. Ann Nalley, professor of chemistry, and Dr. Kyle Moore, chair of the Chemistry, Physics, and Engineering Department, to recruit student interns for our Innovation and Quality Labs at CSL. With their help, we have had the opportunity to meet and work with several amazingly talented chemistry students. After graduation, some have gone on to other opportunities, but several have stayed with our firm. Whatever direction their path takes them, it’s a fantastic opportunity for a chemistry student to be able to work while still in school in their future field, as well as a huge benefit to our firm, no matter how long they choose to stay with us.
But the opportunity to work with Cameron students and faculty doesn’t end in the laboratory. We are currently exploring an opportunity to partner with the Sports and Exercise Science Department on an efficacy study for a new product in development. As well, the Business Department is working to create “micro-credentialling” programs for firms in need of specific training in fields such as quality and sales and marketing.
Businesses today need to look to new ways to create innovation in their organizations as well as recruit new talent. Cameron University is certainly an asset to businesses in Southwest Oklahoma to help do just that. If you are a business owner or manager struggling to find a solution to a problem or searching for an employee with a specific skill set, I encourage you to reach out to Cameron University and start building that relationship. If they can’t help you, I bet they will know somebody who can.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.