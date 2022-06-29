This summer has proven to be both hot and expensive. Prices are continually rising, and incomes are staying the same. Let’s be honest, there are only so many things you can cut or make do without. Maintaining a great attitude, while economizing can definitely be a challenge. But, B and I have had to be frugal for so many years that we honestly don’t mind. It’s almost become a game for us.
When gas prices soar, we stay at home more. At home means more opportunities to be bored, to feel trapped, and to allow our moods to sink. Rather than focusing on where we can’t go, we bring where we want to be to us. We look for fun recipes, crafts, movies, and art projects. We create a special playlist and dance in our living room. Creating the vibe of a vacation allows us to escape for a day on a budget.
We are both readers, and can spend hours lost in a book. Thank goodness for libraries, we can read as much as we want, learn new things, and enjoy lazy summer moments. We also both love DIY projects, and have found libraries to have not just the books we need, but other resources as well.
And then there is our love of water. I cannot tell you the number of summer afternoons we have spent playing in the sprinklers, racing down slip and slides, sitting in a pool, or floating. For us, the magic of summer would not be complete without a skinned up knee, sunburn, or new embarrassing story describing one of my crazy ideas. Learning to stop focusing on my age, remembering how to play, and allowing myself to just let loose has created some of the best moments in my life.
Our personal favorite frugal summer activity is to host summer b-b-q’s, invite all our friends, and share great food. These are by far some of the best memories for us. This summer, we have kicked off this practice with more than a few b-b-q’s. The hot afternoons are filled with laughter, friends who have turned into family, great music and bad dancing. We honestly love these afternoons more than anything, and try to host a few a month.
I guess what I am trying to say, the message I am trying to convey is that life is what you make of it. You can either choose to be happy where you are with what you have, or you can choose to be miserable. Set goals, work hard to achieve them, challenge yourself to grow, to be a better person. But while you are on the journey choose to be happy with the life you are building. We can’t live with one foot in the future, always looking at what could be or what we will have. And we can’t live in the past, because the way we remember things is often better than they were. Trust me, over the years I have lived in some pretty bad places and situations. The only way I ever survived them was by choosing to create a world of happiness and joy that no one could steal from me. Never allow what is going on to influence your mood, choose your mood and the tone of your day.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Pappe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.