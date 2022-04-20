The past few months have definitely surprised me, taken turns I didn’t anticipate. Honestly, I am usually pretty good at anticipating what will come next, the next move someone will make, but lately, my skills have failed me. I have reached a point where I honestly don’t think I can handle any more storms.
These selfish thoughts have haunted me for days. The idea of creating a peaceful existence with no disruptions, no interruptions, and no negativity appeals more than I can say. At this very moment, I would gladly take up the life of a hermit, living in harmony with nature, working for my food, and letting life pass by. I have lived through enough pain.
But such a life would not produce the beauty I crave, the appreciation for the moments of calm after the storm passes. You see, with each storm comes a rainbow. Some you have to look for more than others, but there is always a rainbow. A storm can never pass by without teaching you something about yourself, showing you something you didn’t know. When we allow them to, storms bring out the best in us.
I know I am struggling with nothing more than a lot of change in a short amount of time and exhaustion. I have never been able to work through emotions and grief without feeling exhausted. In these moments, my body and soul crave sleep, crave the healing that comes from deep rest. I never know how long these moments will last, how much extra rest I will need, but I know that when I give in, allow myself to rest as much as I want, eat what I want, I emerge stronger, and healthier.
Life, if you are listening to me, I have had one massive storm after another since 2016. I could use a break. Just a short break, like the summer and fall. A time to rest, enjoy your beauty, and grow stronger. I know this storm will bring more rainbows than I ever dreamed, and I am starting to feel excited about the change and curious what the rainbows will bring, but I need a chance to rest and catch my breath.
Do you think anyone in Life’s office heard me? I can hear the cackling of the Sisters of Fate, I know they are watching and listening to me, thinking foolish mortal, no one can control their own destiny. The thing is, I don’t want to control my fate, I like the opportunities life brings, the unexpected moments of beauty, the opportunities I never would have dared imagined, I just need a long nap, like every day for a month.
All joking aside, we have to remember that the more we fight the storms of life, the more we try to control them, the more they are going to throw us around. When we learn to relax, and sway with the fierce winds, to bend with the torrential rain, much like the prairie grasses, we will survive, we may even thrive. Human nature makes us stubborn, makes us think we are invincible, creates the hubris to make us think we can challenge fate and win. But we can’t, we can only choose to grow and learn.
I hope you find many rainbows this week. I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.