This year has been a train wreck. Forget the two years of the pandemic, this year, this year has threatened to consume me on more than one occasion. The summer alone was enough to make my hair turn gray. Between deadbolts breaking, an AC unit going out, and the day all the toilets decided to turn into fountains, I felt defeated. As I squatted in my shower, cleaning the residue of the fountains up, I wanted to cry. How could a house, an inanimate object defeat me?
It’s simple. When we allow stress to consume us, to become such a huge challenge that we lose sight of our goals, we are defeated. Stress is a passing emotion. I love the Bible verse, “This too shall pass.” Everything in life is a season, the good, the bad, the stress. It is up to us to decide how we are going to respond.
I have found that finding stolen moments of peace, moments of pure joy are the only way to win. These moments keep me motivated, moving forward, focused on the positive. No matter how bad things got, no matter how stressed I was, if I could steal five minutes of joy and peace I knew I would be OK.
Fortunately, I have an amazing daughter, and two silly dogs. I can count on Selina to know when I need a break. No matter where I am, she can feel my stress. I have learned in these moments to go with her lead, to choose to play and laugh rather than continue to work. After a few minutes of frolicking with her, being silly, and laughing, I can feel the stress melting. Raffy is my confidant. He will always listen to my woes, snuggle with me while I sleep, and wake me with a smile.
And then there is B. I could not ask for a better child. She understands me in a way no one else could. In the moments I am heartbroken and falling apart, she knows what to say to put me together. She always knows how to make me laugh. And best of all, she has learned to make mud cakes I can eat.
Some of the best moments of peace this year have been me, B, and the dogs sitting on the floor eating something delicious laughing through our tears. These stolen moments, moments that minutes before had been sad, hold the joy and peace I need to make it through another day, week, month, and year.
This time of year is the craziest time of year. A time of stress, overspending, and too many obligations. Choose to find moments of stolen joy and peace. Take a bath, read a book, go for a walk, or watch a silly video. No matter what you choose, choose to do something that will bring you a few minutes of stolen happiness.