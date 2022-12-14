This year has been a train wreck. Forget the two years of the pandemic, this year, this year has threatened to consume me on more than one occasion. The summer alone was enough to make my hair turn gray. Between deadbolts breaking, an AC unit going out, and the day all the toilets decided to turn into fountains, I felt defeated. As I squatted in my shower, cleaning the residue of the fountains up, I wanted to cry. How could a house, an inanimate object defeat me?

It’s simple. When we allow stress to consume us, to become such a huge challenge that we lose sight of our goals, we are defeated. Stress is a passing emotion. I love the Bible verse, “This too shall pass.” Everything in life is a season, the good, the bad, the stress. It is up to us to decide how we are going to respond.