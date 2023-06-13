Lost in all the shuffle of President Trump’s second indictment, Gov. Stitt made some interesting news in national politics when he endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Republican Presidential Primary. This was DeSantis’ first endorsement from another governor, which makes it a big deal. It comes on the heels of 20 Oklahoma legislators endorsing DeSantis earlier in the week. DeSantis also was endorsed by Oklahoman Jim Bridenstone, the former NASA administrator under President Trump. What is happening on the GOP side here in the state?

The first thing to note here is that these endorsements are linked to Trump’s latest legal troubles. The indictment for President Trump is, and I do not use this word lightly, damning. You do not have to believe me either. Trump’s own former Attorney General Bill Barr described it as damning as well. There is a reason that many of the defenses of the former President have resorted to “Well what about…”

Tags

Recommended for you