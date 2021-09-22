Being happy is a choice. It’s a choice we make with our thoughts, words and actions. Each and every minute of every day it is up to us if we will choose to be happy.
Choosing to be happy doesn’t mean we see the world through rose colored glasses, or that we are content with our current situation. It means we are choosing to make the best of where we are, learn as much as we can, and choose to be happy.
So if being happy is a choice, then we can choose to be positive, right? Most definitely. Choosing to be positive means we are choosing to see the best in ourselves, each other, and every situation we find ourselves in. Positivity is a state of mind, just like being happy is a state of mind. We have the power each and every moment of every day to choose what state of mind we are going to be in.
Those who are happy and positive are not choosing to ignore the bad in the world, nor are they choosing to not be realistic. Far from that, they are stating they will make the best of every situation which presents itself. The world is in a place of chaos and instability, more so than any other time I can remember. Neighbors are turning on each other, states are encouraging reporting each other. People are starving, hate is taking over, and more than ever, we are experiencing a loss of hope.
I feel the weight of the chaos each and every day. I worry for my child and wonder what kind of world she will live in. I worry for my family, I worry for everyone. Yet I choose to be happy and positive. I refuse to allow the negative thoughts and hate that surrounds me to permeate my being and change who I am. I am neither naive, nor ignorant. I understand the power of hatred and anger. I choose to not be poisoned and to believe we can create a better world.
The question becomes, how do we remain positive? First and foremost, we guard what we allow into our minds and hearts. Hate begets hate. We can be angry about a decision made or the results of an action. Remaining positive means we choose to not allow our emotions to rule us. We view the situation for what it is, we own our emotions and allow ourselves to feel them, we process our emotions, and then we ask ourselves, what can we do to make a positive change? Some of you are thinking, there are some situations where we simply cannot make a positive change. That may be true, but it is true of this moment, it can also be true that not every battle is ours to fight. Sometimes the only option is to not lash out, or allow the emotions to poison us.
I would like to encourage each of you to choose a positive mindset. Own your emotions and process them, do not allow them to rule your life. Make the changes and impact where you are. Never forget the ripple effect. A kind word and gesture today can inspire others to do the same. Small gestures can lead to big change. Large change is driven by listening, sharing, and compromising. Small gestures of kindness can set the tone for such change.
As we move into the fall and the holiday season, look for the changes you can make. Strive to make a positive impact and create a ripple effect with every person you encounter.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.