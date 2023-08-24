Previously, I expounded on some of the critical thinking behind the behemoth that is “Star Trek”. Let us explore my other sci-fi guilty pleasure, “Star Wars”.
According to a couple sites on the “innerwebs,” one of the most common discussions in the philosophy of “Star Wars” concerns what exactly the Sith and Jedi represent. If we follow the original “Star Wars” movies, we are told that the Sith are hate-filled, power-hungry and angry. Sith seek and demand total obedience. Those that serve them live in fear of random execution for simply walking in front of the wrong person. Equally, the Jedi stand for peace and placidity. They are the light and reason of the universe.
This is, however, an oversimplification of their respective philosophies. The “Jedi Code” features two telling lines. The first is: “There is no emotion, there is peace.” The second is: “There is no passion, there is serenity.” The Jedi view is that when we feel intense or deep emotion of any kind, this leads to irrational, evil actions. When Jedi Master Yoda says, “Fear leads to anger; anger leads to hate; hate leads to suffering,” he seems to be making a good point. These are negative emotions, and these often do bring out the worst in people.
But these are not the full roster of feelings. “No emotion” also means no love or affection. “No passion” means no fury at the world’s injustices. Jedi philosophy is overlaid with a code of chivalry based on that practiced by the medieval knights of Europe. They operated by a code of ethics including strict rules for combat, high standards of courtesy, warrior virtues such as honor, loyalty and bravery and a veneration of courtly love. The knightly facet of the Jedi is exemplified in the movies by their preference for the “elegant” light sabers as opposed to “barbaric” blasters.
On the other hand, when we look at the Sith Code, we see the lines: “Through passion I gain strength. Through strength I gain power.” Sith embrace the heart and welcome emotion. To be Sith is to live passionately and to feel powerful in everything you do. (Whaaaaat?) Although the dark side is inherently corrupting, the Sith attempted to curtail the self-destructive elements of their philosophy, in order to pursue more long-term goals. As with most classical villains, the downfall of the Sith Order came not through a pure contest of power, but rather through arrogance and overconfidence in their own strength.
“Star Trek” too often took us to “strange new worlds” that were habitually populated by humanoid-like beings. The various planets in the “Star Wars” movies introduced us to a sort of gentler side of living beings. You had your cute little Ewoks and Jawas or giant Wookies. There were the Gungans and the Kaminoans. You also had non-humanoid Hutts, Banthas, Porgs, etc. It seemed like the aliens species were more distinctive and varied, rather than just humanoid with antenna or tenacles hanging out of their mouths.
Regardless of my ramblings, I will still enjoy watching whatever both franchises have to offer. Be it live-action movies, live-action, or animated TV series, I think I’ll tune in. I will, however, draw the line to attending either franchise “on-ice.”
I hope you enjoyed my juxtaposing contrasts and similarities of the “Star Trek/Star Wars” universes. “Read, don’t read. Enjoy you must.”
George Keck is an Army retiree, a drummer, and Lawton resident, off and on, since 1964.