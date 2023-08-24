Previously, I expounded on some of the critical thinking behind the behemoth that is “Star Trek”. Let us explore my other sci-fi guilty pleasure, “Star Wars”.

According to a couple sites on the “innerwebs,” one of the most common discussions in the philosophy of “Star Wars” concerns what exactly the Sith and Jedi represent. If we follow the original “Star Wars” movies, we are told that the Sith are hate-filled, power-hungry and angry. Sith seek and demand total obedience. Those that serve them live in fear of random execution for simply walking in front of the wrong person. Equally, the Jedi stand for peace and placidity. They are the light and reason of the universe.