Fact. “Star Trek” is a popular cultural phenomenon, and each series reinvents plot and cast, both human and extraterrestrial. The resulting intermix provides a unique opportunity to examine the evolution of the philosophies embraced by a diverse set of humans and aliens.

To quote one of many websites dedicated to “Star Trek”, “Since its premiere in 1966, a key selling point of “Star Trek” has been its vision of the future. It has envisioned a world where humanity has finally addressed long-standing social issues, such as racism and poverty, and worked to create a utopia. Instead of working to obtain wealth and material possessions, humanity now works to better itself.”