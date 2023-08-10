Fact. “Star Trek” is a popular cultural phenomenon, and each series reinvents plot and cast, both human and extraterrestrial. The resulting intermix provides a unique opportunity to examine the evolution of the philosophies embraced by a diverse set of humans and aliens.
To quote one of many websites dedicated to “Star Trek”, “Since its premiere in 1966, a key selling point of “Star Trek” has been its vision of the future. It has envisioned a world where humanity has finally addressed long-standing social issues, such as racism and poverty, and worked to create a utopia. Instead of working to obtain wealth and material possessions, humanity now works to better itself.”
I like the fact that “Star Trek” brings us options of how the human race can become the best versions of ourselves. It is made noticeably clear that humanity, learning they were not alone in the universe, was the catalyst for bringing the species together. Until E.T.s are proven to exist, what will we do in the meantime? Invoke Aristotle, Socrates, Plato, Kant, and Nietzsche to understand the philosophy behind the melting pot that is us? Because series franchise characters care about the consequences of their actions, existentialist concepts arise, as expounded by Kierkegaard and Sartre. What the heck do we do with ALL THAT?
Given the correct set of circumstances, this imaginary realm tries extremely hard to NOT portray us as the barbaric savages we can be. I believe THIS concept of the human race is what A.I. will extrapolate and use to determine when and how we are to be exterminated for the sake of our planet’s long-term survival. Just look at the extremes of our species; Mother Teresa on one hand, Adolph Hitler on the other. To quote Mr. Spock, “Computers make excellent and efficient servants, but I have no wish to serve under them.”
Since its first broadcast in 1966, “Star Trek” has been around on TV, in the movies, as live action, as animation, via cosplay, for 57 years! It is a beloved American institution that has impacted our planet in a positive way. “Star Trek” has always taken a look at a classic human story: one that explores a society that although gloriously optimistic, doesn’t come without its faults. However, it is important to remember that A.I. is just a program/machine — crap in, crap out.
While I certainly enjoy most forms of sci-fi, I’ve always been keen on “Star Trek” because rather than the usual action conflict or dystopia, the missions/stories always project a sense of overcoming and succeeding in the challenges that we find unsurmountable. It’s much more forward thinking than the nihilism that’s so popular today. Yes, there are plenty of social commentaries within the show that says, hey, even they’re not perfect, but they’re trying to be better than they are. It’s always been a refreshing contrast.
Hmmm, I usually strive to just entertain. With this exposé, maybe I have accidentally educated too. With my next installment, I hope to compare and contrast the “Star Wars” universe. “These are not the opinion columns you’re looking for.”
George Keck is an Army retiree, a drummer, and Lawton resident, off and on, since 1964.