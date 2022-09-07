This summer has been filled with lessons, the biggest lesson to learn has been learning to say no. For years I have put myself out, lost sleep, done without, or figured things out because I was afraid to say no. Requests, demands, questions would come at me, and because of the deep need to please people, I couldn’t say no.

Earlier this year, as I navigated the end of my marriage, I started to examine myself. I knew I had behaviors and traits I needed to change in order to become healthy and ever hope to have a healthy relationship. As I started to ask questions, reflect on my past, and question situations I had found myself in, I realized I have spent the past 40 years unable to say no. No matter what I wanted, what I knew, or even what was asked, I could not say no.