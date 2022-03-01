Dictators and authoritarians have a long history of underestimating democracies. Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini and Hideki Tojo certainly did during World War II. So did the leaders of the former Soviet Union during the Cold War, from Joseph Stalin all the way through Yuri Andropov. And it is easy to understand why.
People in democracies argue all the time. We fall for conspiracy theories, embrace divisive political ideologies, and struggle to find unity even on relatively simple issues. We often seem weak and far more concerned with our material well-being than sacrificing for the freedom of people in foreign lands, and we have been that way — here and in most other democracies — throughout history. So, it should be no surprise that Vladimir Putin, the most evil tyrant of our time, concluded that the West would stand back and allow him to launch a massive, unprovoked and utterly brutal invasion of Ukraine and send Europe spiraling toward the most devastating war on that continent in almost 80 years.
Yet Putin, as dictators surrounded by lackeys and living in an echo chamber of false information that belies reality eventually do, seems to be getting more than he bargained for. After tolerating Putin’s suppression of Georgia in 2008, his illegal annexation of Crimea and the instigation of a civil war in the Donbas region of Ukraine in 2014, his relentless cyberattacks on Western governments and their private corporations, his meddling in Western elections, and the assassination and attempted assassination of prominent Russian dissidents like Alexei Navalny, the West seems to have found their collective line in the sand in Ukraine.
Rather than tolerating the invasion, the West has become extraordinarily unified in its response. Western leaders have announced sweeping new sanctions on Russian banks and a wide array of oligarchs who support Putin but hide their money and send their children to school overseas. Thirty countries have banned Russian flights within their borders, dozens have pledged to send weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and protests supporting Ukraine have erupted in virtually every capital in Western Europe.
The European Union has banned Russian state television channels, and YouTube and Google have moved to block Russian propaganda from their platforms and blocked the Russian government from being paid for content. Some countries have refused to allow their national sports teams to compete against the Russians, and economic pressure has severely devalued the Russian ruble.
Much of the impetus for this global crackdown on all things Russian has been the spirited resistance of the Ukrainian people, who thus far have held their own against Russian forces that are more technologically sophisticated and far more ruthless. They have called for military volunteers at home and abroad, urged their citizens to fight for every inch of soil and to make Molotov cocktails for use against Russian tanks. Their president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has emerged as a courageous wartime leader with a gift for inspirational video clips and statements that rally his people. When urged by the United States to evacuate he refused, saying, “I need ammunition, not a ride.”
Here in the United States our leaders have for the most part been supportive of Ukraine. Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire went so far as to sign an executive order banning the sale of Russian vodka in state-run liquor stores. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas endorsed a boycott on Russian vodka, saying we should all dump the contents out and send the bottles to Ukraine to help them make Molotov cocktails. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky have endorsed U.S. sanctions, while Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe supports additional defensive aid to Ukraine and his counterpart James Lankford has sponsored legislation to expand sanctions and military assistance to Ukrainians.
These are welcome developments in an extraordinarily dangerous time, but they will not end the war or protect our allies in Europe forever. To do that, we must take a much longer view, one that accepts that we are now deep in another Cold War with Russia. Vladimir Putin spent the last two decades building toward this moment, and it is unlikely he will abandon his war easily or quickly, even in the face of mounting protests in his own country. Instead, he is likely to continue threatening the West with the prospect of retaliation for their support of Ukraine and will redouble his efforts to complete the conquest of Ukraine regardless of how many soldiers or civilians are killed on all sides.
Indeed, the images that emerge from Ukraine over next few weeks are likely to be heart-wrenching. It remains probable that Belarus may intervene on the side of the Russians and that Putin’s forces will conquer several major cities and perhaps the entire country at some point. Putin could conceivably cut off oil and gas exports to the West, triggering more inflation, or launch destabilizing cyberattacks against countries supporting Ukraine. If the war goes on long enough an insurgency will emerge to engage the Russian occupiers, and the fighting could go on for a very long time.
We must be strong to get through the next phase of this struggle, and we must not delude ourselves into thinking it will be without sacrifice. Vladimir Putin is the enemy of freedom, and while the United States has no plans to engage directly in the fighting (nor should we), we must do all we can to help the people of Ukraine fight their invaders. We must be united in our resolve to stand by them, along with our allies, and to remember that Putin chose this war and that he underestimated our response.
We must make him bitterly regret that choice.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in history from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women,” among other works.