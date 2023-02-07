It is election season here in Oklahoma. I know, it seems like we just went through this a few months ago but this time it is special election season. The headliner in the state is State Question 820: The Legalization of Recreational Marijuana is on the ballot. While that election is not until March 7, the registration deadline is Feb. 10 (or the Friday after this runs) so I thought it was worth discussing this in some detail now.

State Question 820 would change Oklahoma’s policy on marijuana from one where marijuana was legal for medical reasons and legalize it for all users above the age of 21. It also sets a high tax rate for marijuana use (15 percent) and sets where that tax revenue is to be divided. It also provides for some amount of expungement for people with marijuana offenses that were illegal when the person committed the offense but are now legal under the new law.

