It is election season here in Oklahoma. I know, it seems like we just went through this a few months ago but this time it is special election season. The headliner in the state is State Question 820: The Legalization of Recreational Marijuana is on the ballot. While that election is not until March 7, the registration deadline is Feb. 10 (or the Friday after this runs) so I thought it was worth discussing this in some detail now.
State Question 820 would change Oklahoma’s policy on marijuana from one where marijuana was legal for medical reasons and legalize it for all users above the age of 21. It also sets a high tax rate for marijuana use (15 percent) and sets where that tax revenue is to be divided. It also provides for some amount of expungement for people with marijuana offenses that were illegal when the person committed the offense but are now legal under the new law.
This follows on the heels of the success of 2018’s State Question 788 where medical marijuana was legalized by a 57-43 margin. The law also allows local governments to set rules about where dispensaries are legally allowed to operate within city limits, among many other specifics. If you are interested in reading the full text of the State Question, I would encourage you to visit the Oklahoma Election Board‘s website where they have the full text for you to read in advance of the March 7 election.
There is an open question on what effect this change of law will have on the actual use of marijuana in Oklahoma. What I mean by that is, it really is not challenging to get a medical card in Oklahoma. Some other states have seen increases in consumption when they went from medical to recreational but it is so easy to get a medical card in Oklahoma that some economists have argued that by this point everyone who wants a card already has one. State Question 820 does increase the tax that a person pays who buys recreational stuff, so you may see some additional revenue from that.
Practically the biggest difference may end up being that we are changing the system to reflect what people are already doing. One of the issues with the Prohibition of alcohol was that it turned bootleggers into pharmacists because you could use alcohol as a treatment for anything from anxiety to influenza. The same thing is true in Oklahoma. You can have a brief meeting with a doctor and have a card to buy marijuana. By removing the middleman it at least limits the number of medical professionals we have rubber-stamping medical identifications.
I have no idea whether or not this is going to pass. State Question 788 won by a landslide, but there are reasons to suspect that recreational is going to be a harder sell. The first is that polling indicates that people are more supportive of medical marijuana than they are recreational marijuana. The other is that recreational marijuana was on the ballot in four conservative states in 2022 and it lost in three of them (Arkansas, both Dakotas) winning only in Missouri.
This is a race that is almost certainly going to be determined by turnout. Recreational marijuana is supported by a majority of people under the age of 50. There are partisan differences here but they are less than you might think. The big difference is age. If an older electorate shows up, State Question 820 is in a lot of trouble. If a younger electorate turns out then this might actually pass. The thing about turnout is that is it going to be low. Turnout in Oklahoma has significantly trailed the rest of the nation in the last few election cycles and turnout in special elections is always poor. If 40 percent turned out in March that would be good. I’ll bet 35 is more realistic.
That means that it is important for you to make your voice heard. In low turnout races your vote is even more important because it is a larger percentage of the final vote total. If you are not registered, you have a few days left. The county election board is your best bet but most local libraries have the forms to help you get registered.
Rarely do we get to vote on the actual policies that govern our state. We mostly send representatives to Oklahoma City who do it for us. This is one of those cases where an actual policy is going to be on a ballot and I encourage everyone to do their part. I hope to see all of you at the polls in March.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.