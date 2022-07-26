Since 2008 I have been an avid fan of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Growing up I was never much of a fan of basketball. Like every little boy who was a kid in the early 1990s I adored Michael Jordan, but that was as far as I went. My basketball fandom really began with the Thunder. I have followed the team closely for the past 14 years through the downs, ups, and downs again. I tried to name my youngest son Russell after my favorite player, but my wife shot that down quick. Sports fandom is helpful because it mirrors our political fandom — our partisanship.

Partisanship is when we associate ourselves with a political party. In the United States most political science research in this area focuses on partisanship as it relates to the two dominant parties: the Democratic and Republican parties. Partisanship is frequently an identity. You are a Republican. You are a Democrat. That is your team in the same way that you are Sooner or Cowboys fans.

