Since 2008 I have been an avid fan of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Growing up I was never much of a fan of basketball. Like every little boy who was a kid in the early 1990s I adored Michael Jordan, but that was as far as I went. My basketball fandom really began with the Thunder. I have followed the team closely for the past 14 years through the downs, ups, and downs again. I tried to name my youngest son Russell after my favorite player, but my wife shot that down quick. Sports fandom is helpful because it mirrors our political fandom — our partisanship.
Partisanship is when we associate ourselves with a political party. In the United States most political science research in this area focuses on partisanship as it relates to the two dominant parties: the Democratic and Republican parties. Partisanship is frequently an identity. You are a Republican. You are a Democrat. That is your team in the same way that you are Sooner or Cowboys fans.
You do not have to identify with a political party to be a partisan. My father-in-law is an example of this phenomenon. He says he is not a Republican. He likes to say that he is a freethinker who makes up his own mind in every race. That may be true, but the man has never voted for a single Democrat in his life. Does he identify as a Republican? No. Is he voting record any different than a devoted Republican? No.
There is nothing wrong with partisanship. Anthony Downs said that partisanship was a good thing because it helped voters to make decisions quickly and correctly. Instead of having to look up the political stances of every single candidate, all I need to learn is the political stance of the political parties. That way when I go to vote, and I get down to those State House races and I do not recognize the names, I at least have the candidates’ political party to help me make an informed decision.
From a political science perspective, a “correct” voting decision is not when you vote for the candidate I prefer. Instead, a correct vote is when you vote for the candidate who most closely aligns with your beliefs and policy goals. A correct vote for you might not be the correct vote for me. I do not have to worry about researching players, standings, or coaches when I tune into a basketball game. The Thunder are playing, and they are my team.
Partisanship becomes negative when we become so entrenched in our own personal team that it causes us to view the other side negatively. A person may stop viewing the other side as having a difference of political opinion and instead view the other side as evil. The inclination some people have to calling each other “groomers” is a gruesome example of this.
A more fun example of this is to use basketball. I was, and still am, deeply frustrated that the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Title in June. Why? Because of Game Six of the Western Conference Finals in 2016. I should not still be mad about the outcome of a game that happened over six years ago, but I am. I cannot appreciate the brilliance of Damian Lillard because he hit a shot to eliminate the Thunder from the playoffs.
Negative partisanship has policy implications as well. Chiefly, it makes it harder for the two parties to work together. I can find middle ground with someone who is well-meaning but has a distinct perspective on things. It is hard to justify a compromise with evil. Given how frequently we see divided government on the national level, that means that we end up in gridlock.
Negative partisanship can also make it less likely that your party pursues the policy goals you want them to pursue. If your party knows that you will always vote for them regardless of their accomplishments, then what is their motivation to work for your support? I spend the same amount of time, energy and money following the Thunder this past year as I did in 2012. In 2012 the team made the NBA Finals. Last year the Thunder finished second-to-last in the conference. If the Thunder exist to make money, then I have given them zero incentive to be good because I am giving them the same amount of money when they are terrible.
How do we fight negative partisanship? Well, do your best to try and see the other side as something other than the enemy. One of my friends in academia is a huge fan of the Portland Trail Blazers. He may cheer on Damian Lillard, but I know he is not evil. He is wrong. That should be our focus in politics as well. We do not have to agree on everything. We are not going to agree on everything. We should not agree on everything. But we should be able to agree that we are all in this together and treat each other with respect whether we win or lose. Even if that loss is going to still hurt six years later.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.