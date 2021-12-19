I love Christmas music, something that can often elicit a groan from my kids since you could count on my car radio being turned to an all-Christmas station in Oklahoma City for most of their formative years.
I tell them to blame my mother who instilled in me an appreciation of many music genres, sang in the church choir and was a devoted participant of Sweet Adelines, an all female choral group in Oklahoma City. I’m devoted enough to Christmas music that I have a separate playlist on my phone that I’ll listen to – even out of season – when I’m worn down. I don’t do it often, but there are times.
A lot of it, I think, comes from the days when Firestone stores put out an annual Christmas music album, ones my folks bought religiously. They were played regularly in my youth and I remember my first Christmas away from home while in college, I was feeling a little homesick and went to the Firestone store to see if I could buy one. The clerk looked at me like I was nuts, that product apparently having long-since ceased. I did find one in a thrift store soon after to make the next year or so better.
My current list has a mixture of traditional numbers, some that are just fond memories of childhood, and a smattering of more modern offerings.
“Linus and Lucy” by the Vince Guaraldi Trio is only a “Christmas song” because it was featured in the Charlie Brown Christmas Special we watched annually for years. A newer addition to my “non-Christmas” Christmas favorites is Michael Buble’s “Home.” It reminds me of annual trips home, and the years I couldn’t stay as long as I would have liked.
Probably my favorite religious carols are “O Holy Night” followed by “Adeste Fidelis”. I have no idea why the Latin version of “O Come, All Ye Faithful” is preferable, but it’s been a favorite for years.
A few are artist pairings where blended talents sets them apart. One is Leon Redbone and Zooey Deschanel on a bluesy version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” I’m usually not a fan of “covers” when a modern artist re-does one of the classics, and I love the “traditional” Dean Martin version. I was surprised to learn the original was by Esther Williams and Ricardo Montalban in a 1949 movie called “Neptune’s Daughter.” I like Leon and Zooey much better.
Other “odd couple” melodies include Bing Crosby and David Bowie combining “Peace on Earth” and “Little Drummer Boy” into one of my all-time favorites. I feel the same way about the upbeat, jazzy version of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “We Three Kings” featuring the Barenaked Ladies with Sarah McLachlan. Neither of those artists would normally be on a playlist of mine but the upbeat rendition and harmonies used are really special.
“Christmas Canon” by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra never fails to elicit a sense of joy. The best music causes me to pause whatever I’m doing, take a breath and appreciate the good fortune that is mine, not just at Christmas, but every day.
I think the best in that vein is “Where Are You Christmas” by Faith Hill. On days where I feel the spirit of the season is lacking, the lyrics are a great reminder that there’s an internal control mechanism that’s mine alone.
This week, I hope you can do whatever maximizes your Christmas spirit. If you’re out of ideas, find your favorite music, think back to that one “best ever” Christmas, and take a five-minute vacation. If you can’t find your own song, maybe some of the above will help.
In advance, Merry Christmas to each and every one of you.
David Stringer is publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.