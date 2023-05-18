Whenever a group of veterans gather together, they will, inevitably, get loud. You may have noticed. Get a bunch of vets together for a game of Spades (cards), it will get loud. Some vets also like to play Bones (Dominoes) . They will absolutely get loud. It doesn’t matter if a topic is being discussed in the most serene setting imaginable. Once a point of contention is reached, a voice or two will rise in volume. Yes, the amount of cuss words, profanity, etc. might increase in frequency and/or vulgarity, but that doesn’t always mean anyone is losing their cool; it doesn’t mean anyone is becoming angry. No, quite the contrary. If anything, louder voices signify an even more enjoyable interaction between all conversationalists.

Now, you might think based on the branch of service they served with, there would be an overall slight difference in the hearing ability of a veteran. If you thought that, you would be wrong. I’m sure there are various reasons for the other branch vets. Since I only served in the Army, in the Field Artillery, I feel confident enough to address this group of vets.

