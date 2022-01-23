I played some intramural ball while attending OU. Though we were competitive, it was generally as much for the fun and camaraderie as anything.
One beautiful spring day, we were playing softball against a team named LOO KAT ME. They were one of the better teams in the league and the season came down to a final game between our squad and theirs. We had several people whose skills far outweighed my own and I spent about as much time on the bench as in the field.
The opposition had talent as well, and also had some mythology about them. We’d heard how good they were and most of the league knew you were probably going to get whipped that day.
Their pitcher, as on many softball teams, was the focal point of their squad. During some tight moments in the game, he’d turn in the circle, face his bench and yell in a rich bass “LOOOO KAAAAT MEEEEEE!”
It’s been many years, but I recall his over-the-top confidence made our win that afternoon all the sweeter.
I wonder, though, if that’s where we’ve landed? A society made up of too many self-centered narcissists yelling “LOO KAT ME” from any platform they can find. I know I rail against social media, perhaps too much. But everyone seems to be scrambling for attention, more likes, more views, more followers.
When I was teaching, I did a lesson for my students to open a discussion on negative unintended consequences. One of the most tragic was in 2018 when 22-year-old Pedro Ruiz who encouraged his pregnant girlfriend to shoot him while he held an encyclopedia. He believed the volume would protect him, she protested she didn’t want to do it, but he was chasing the views on YouTube.
That softball pitcher’s schtick was harmless, if annoying to his opponents. But it seems too many have taken it to a new level.
Personally, I’ve always preferred to not be the center of attention. I’ll sit back and watch, enjoying life’s play act out, scene by scene. I don’t mean that I’m not a participant and enjoy everything that comes my way, but I’ve always been a little uncomfortable at center stage.
And that pitcher? The details are a bit fuzzy but I recall a tight game, down to the wire, with one of our best hitters at the plate. Best against best. He faced the crowd and bellowed “LOOOO KAAAAT MEEEEEE!” A pitch or two later, our hitter loaded up, smacked the ball and it caromed off the pitcher’s shin out of bounds. A run scored and we won.
Being center stage isn’t always best.
David Stringer is publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.