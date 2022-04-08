One of the more interesting things about the obituary section of the newspaper, other than you’re not in it, are the nicknames in quote marks between first and last names.
That means that person was known by his nickname to the point that if only his real name were used, people might not recognize it and miss the funeral.
Some nicknames, like “Shorty,” are easy to figure out — even though “Shorty” probably hated it as a kid. My dad called all kids “Shorty,” both boys and girls.
Some nicknames make you curious. “Fishbait,” for example. You wouldn’t tack the nickname of “Fishbait” to a tiny baby, would you? But an ornery uncle might take one look and declare, “It’s too ugly to be fishbait!” and there you are.
Lots of older men were buried with the moniker, “Wimpy,” the character in the Popeye comic strip who loved hamburgers. Now, would they be called, “Mac,” “King,” or “Wendy?
I had an Uncle Doc and an Uncle Slim. I didn’t know they were Uncle Arthur Martin and Uncle Noah until I was grown.
There used to be a lot of Lefties. “Lefty” was synonymous with “tough kid” probably because kids got tired of being teased about being left-handed and demonstrated left jabs.
Some nicknames are stereotypes like “Tex,” or “Bubba.” Redheads still get called “Red,” even when they turn gray, unless they make a big issue out of it.
All through high school, I had a nickname I much preferred to my given name of Mary Ruth which was too much like my friends, Mary Jane, Mary Beth, Mary Lou and Mary Emily, to have any distinction. I don’t know who first called me “Smitty,” — short for Schmidt — but it stuck and everybody but my family called me that. It was a good name for a basketball player.
Nearly everybody in my small school had a nickname: Curly, Monie, Meter, Hop, Tubby, Jiggs, Winnie...
When I went away to college, I left my nickname behind. Now it looks strange when I see it scrawled in books and on sheet music I had. When I go to school reunions, old friends aren’t sure what to call me. I don’t feel like a “Smitty” any more but they don’t call me by my given name either.
When people leave home, they can leave their nickname behind if they hate it, which is what all those Fatso’s, Skinny’s and Squeaky’s did. Now that Political Correctness is with us, I don’t know if kids get labels like that anymore. We’re more sensitive to calling attention to physical characteristics. Besides, kids can sue.
But if people hate their real names, they can make up their own nickname and insist friends use it. Maybe that’s what the “Peanuts,” “Black Jack,” “Goob” and “Pie Joe” I’ve seen in obituaries did.
“I’d just as soon not have my old nickname in my obituary. It was something I outgrew along with freckles and being skinny.
On the other hand, I guess it won’t matter much, one way or the other.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.