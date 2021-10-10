It’s an interesting puzzle we try to solve daily. What is it that readers want to read?
At a newspaper I ran on the California Central Coast in the early ‘90s, I noticed we ran lots of stories from places like Minot, N.D.; Great Falls, Mont.; Cheyenne, Wyo.; among others. I had just moved there, so I asked my editor who told me that our local Air Force base was the training site for the nation’s ICBM crews, and all the local servicemen and women had either been stationed there, or would be. Our local readers, she said, knew those towns and likely had friends stationed there. To them, those towns were just as much local news as ours was. It made sense.
In another community, I had some civic leaders ask me not to report murders on page one because it made the town “look bad.” I told them I hoped I never lived in a community where murder was so common it wasn’t front page news.
Still, the shifting interests is something we have to continually monitor. And one of the great things a website provides is daily insight into what readers are looking at. Online readers may not be the same as our print readers, but I feel certain there’s some overlap. In some cases, it may guide our future efforts. If a story really resonates online, it’s possible we might need to look and see if a follow-up is warranted.
But there’ve been a few surprises locally, emblematic of “you just never know.” Back in May, we ran a story about why hot water stops itching. I read that story (it ranked No. 4 online that day, and didn’t think much of it.) Two days later, it was the No. 3 story, and five days later it was No. 3 again. Over two months, it ranked in the top five 17 different days and was the most read story on a day six weeks after it was originally published. Likewise a story investigating a treatment to restore smell for COVID patients was the No. 4 story the day we published it. A week later, it was No. 1 or No. 2 for the next 11 days. In fact, over the next 17 days, it only missed the top five once.
Later that same month Scott Rains’ story on some Lawton natives appearing on a reality TV show was the No. 1 read story five days in a row, was read over 20,000 times and was still “charting” nearly a month after it ran.
Media outlets are often hammered for emphasizing crime. “If it bleeds, it leads” so the saying goes. And, while that often seems the case, stats will tell us, day-to-day, crime stories get more than their share of readership. Kind of like what seems to be our innate need to slow down to view the horrible wreck or drive through to see the storm damage for ourselves, even when authorities discourage lookie-loos. But crime stories are usually one-shot wonders. They have some traction on the day they run, then quickly fade.
It’s really nice to see stories about health, help and local folks having success have traction beyond the day’s edition. Trust me, the journalists enjoy the break from the drama as much as readers do.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.