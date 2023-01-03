The solvency of Social Security has reached a turning point, and millions of Americans who have paid into this program throughout their working lives are at risk of not receiving the money they deserve. The reality of the challenge facing Social Security is that without reforms, these funds will dry up. Congress must find solutions to save this program rather than sacrifice the hard-earned retirement of working Americans.

Since 2020, the costs of the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) fund, one of two trust funds that comprise Social Security, have been higher than the fund’s income and will be for the foreseeable future. This is a result of the number of beneficiaries growing significantly faster than the number of workers paying into Social Security. While OASI provided benefits to 50 million retired workers and their dependents and 6 million survivors of deceased workers in 2021, unfortunately, the fund’s reserves decreased from $2.812 trillion in 2020 to $2.753 trillion in 2021.