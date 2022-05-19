And so it goes. Some three plus years ago my friend and then-publisher of The Lawton Constitution, Dennis Wade, asked if I would consider authoring a column on an occasional basis as there had not been a military columnist since retired Army colonel and Field Artilleryman Rich Sinnreich passed the torch back to the paper. Now if you know Rick, you know him to be one of the most brilliant and gifted strategic military thinkers of our day, and I knew I was no Rick Sinnreich. So, what I agreed to do was an occasional, which became weekly, column in which Mr. Wade allowed me to write about subjects of my choosing ... right up my alley. I never did like people telling me what to do.
So, for the past 156 weeks I have tried to do just that and write about a few military matters (neither tactical nor strategic), some humor, and a subject I’ve come to embrace and learn about: history and lore of Oklahoma, small towns with big histories, about places and times unknown to many. It’s been great fun.
But now it is time to pass the baton to another author of the newspapers’ choosing. I’ll let them reveal that on their own timeline.
If readership is not as large as the newspaper might like, my feedback has been very positive and meaningful to me, and I’m very grateful. My life has enjoyed such diversity: farm kid, 31 years in uniform, time in higher education, and real estate and business and community involvement. Then to have the chance to write this column. I have been lucky. I deserve less than what I have been given. See dad, you can major in English and survive!
Thanks go to my editor, Dee Ann Patterson, and my long-time business manager and pal of 25 years, Amy Ewing-Holmstrom, who continues to make my work possible even from Davenport, Florida.
My love for Southwest Oklahoma continues.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.
Editor’s Note: Two new columnists will replace Lee Baxter. The first one will debut June 3 and the second June 10.