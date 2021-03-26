Every time I see an advertisement showing an attractive woman smiling happily while doing some difficult chore — doing something that any woman who’s ever done the same thing knows from experience is absolutely false advertising — I don’t just smile to myself. No. I snort and laugh out loud.
Like an ad showing a woman smiling in delight as she stands on a ladder cleaning leaves out of a roof gutter with a mini-blower. And she is not even holding on. Even if the mini-blower weighs just 3½ pounds, there is no woman in her right mind who would be smiling as she blows the leaves out of her roof gutter. What she will be is nervous and worried that she might fall or get tangled in the long extension cord it takes to reach the roof.
In the same catalog, another woman is happily smiling as she demonstrates lightweight kneepads for yard work. She is wearing new flowered gloves, holding a brand new digging tool in one hand and a small pansy plant in the other. There is not one crumb of dirt on her white shoes, jeans or yellow shirt. You know that as soon as the photo is shot, she will stop smiling and walk away dirt-free.
A real gardener would be groaning as she knelt on the concrete, even with kneepads, her tool would not be shiny new and, I promise you, she might love gardening but she would not be smiling as if she had just won the sweepstakes.
On another page, a woman has one foot on the second step, the other foot on the third step of a sturdy, high quality aluminum step ladder strong enough to hold up to 225 pounds, as she reaches to the top of an over-the-counter cabinet. You can barely see her smile. When I used to stand on a stepladder reaching above the top cabinet, I was apprehensive and so careful my lips were set in a grimace. Now I have promised my sons to leave ladders alone.
On the back cover of the catalog, a smiling woman with a package of seeds is kneeling on a convertible garden seat. A real gardener, knowing that as soon as she gets that package of seeds planted, she will have to hoist herself to a standing position, will not be smiling.
When I hurt my back and a moist heating pad for deep, penetrating pain relief was recommended, of course I wound up with one that showed a young, glamorous, busty woman jauntily clasping the heating pad to her shoulder, smiling as if she had just spotted a shining knight coming to carry her away, aching shoulder and all.
I am here to tell you that if you hurt some place enough to need something for deep, penetrating pain, you are not going to be smiling fatuously like a love-sick teenager.
Granted, all these women are obviously young, beautiful, slender, happily smiling models. Which makes me suspect that ladders to clean out gutters or reach high cabinets, and convertible garden seats might be just as phony.
I did, however, order four reusable splatter shields for microwaving because there was no smiling woman to make me suspicious.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.