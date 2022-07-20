Is anyone else as tired as I am? I don’t mean the “I’ve missed a few hours of sleep” tired, I mean, the bone-weary, tired to my soul tired. Life has been extremely hectic and chaotic. Simply navigating all the changes these past few months is enough to make me say I need a break, yet life has been so much more than just change.

Taking stock of where I am, I can tell you I am mentally, emotionally, and physically in the best shape ever. I have a lot more progress and growing to do, but I am satisfied with where I am. I am proud of the boundaries I am setting and the life I am building. I have an idea of what I want and where I am headed. I suspect the full vision will soon emerge.

