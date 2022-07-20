Is anyone else as tired as I am? I don’t mean the “I’ve missed a few hours of sleep” tired, I mean, the bone-weary, tired to my soul tired. Life has been extremely hectic and chaotic. Simply navigating all the changes these past few months is enough to make me say I need a break, yet life has been so much more than just change.
Taking stock of where I am, I can tell you I am mentally, emotionally, and physically in the best shape ever. I have a lot more progress and growing to do, but I am satisfied with where I am. I am proud of the boundaries I am setting and the life I am building. I have an idea of what I want and where I am headed. I suspect the full vision will soon emerge.
Change seems to drive me. My entire life has been based on change; moves, new houses, new friends, new cities. There has been so much change in my short 42 years that I no longer fear or worry about it, what will be will be. My happiness and success are solely dependent on my attitude and choices, not the changes life has thrown at me. The end result is an adventurous spirit who will always say yes to every opportunity and worry about the details later.
Yet nevertheless, the exhaustion has crept in. The stress, pain, and trauma of the past 20 years is bearing down on me. I never took the time to allow myself to process and heal, I just kept getting back up and moving forward. Often I had no choice but to keep moving forward, to learn on the journey. Looking back, I am proud of the grit and tenacity I learned, of the scrappy fighter I have become. I am confident in my abilities to weather any storm, to overcome any heartbreak, and to conquer the challenges that present themselves.
This time around, I want to slow down, and focus on healing. I am in a place where, for the first time ever, I can take a break and allow myself to heal, with no negative repercussions. Being in this place both feels amazing and is the scariest place I have ever resided in. Knowing that slowing down will mean facing my demons, asking for help, feeling pain I thought was healed is overwhelming. But I know that if I don’t slow down, I won’t be able to continue to move forward.
The next few months will be ones filled with work and time with my kiddo. It’s time to take a break from volunteering, of constantly giving to others, and give to myself. It’s time to treat myself with the same love and compassion I have treated everyone else with for the past 20 years.
My plan is simple: get plenty of rest, eat a well-balanced diet, workout daily, and take lots of naps. I plan to say no more, ask myself what I want, and learn to appreciate the stillness of a moment. I may gain a few pounds, my lines may get a little deeper, but in the end, I will be closer to the person I am meant to be. This will be the hardest journey yet, but the past 20 years have equipped me with the skills I need to survive. I am excited to say, see you on the other side.
I love to hear from my readers. Hearing your stories and thoughts has humbled and inspired me for years. The plan is to share my journey with you, to be vulnerable in my healing. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.