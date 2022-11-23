We are officially in the holiday season. A time I love and dread. Over the past few years, I have shared tips on how I manage the holiday stress. Looking back at those tips, I can see how much I have changed in the last year. I can tell you this holiday season will be a time of great joy, lots of laughter, and time with friends and family. But most importantly, my focus will be on making new traditions and memories with my family.

For the first time in my life, neither B nor I have a list of things we want. We are both moving toward a minimalist lifestyle. Less choices means less opportunities to feel overwhelmed. The peace we have found is worth the trade of the possessions and life we chose to leave behind. I very much want to commemorate our new life, the adventure we have embarked on together.