We are officially in the holiday season. A time I love and dread. Over the past few years, I have shared tips on how I manage the holiday stress. Looking back at those tips, I can see how much I have changed in the last year. I can tell you this holiday season will be a time of great joy, lots of laughter, and time with friends and family. But most importantly, my focus will be on making new traditions and memories with my family.
For the first time in my life, neither B nor I have a list of things we want. We are both moving toward a minimalist lifestyle. Less choices means less opportunities to feel overwhelmed. The peace we have found is worth the trade of the possessions and life we chose to leave behind. I very much want to commemorate our new life, the adventure we have embarked on together.
For both of us, giving us time and a memory means more than all the gifts in the world. A shared laugh, goofy photos, and the joy from time well spent with friends has become the fuel that has guided us through the dark times, the hope that kept us moving forward when it felt as though life would never get better.
There is nothing I love more than time with B. Our early morning conversations as we walk the dogs, our late night antics as we try to stay warm on the last walk of the day. Those are the things I cherish and remember during the rough moments.
Looking at the upcoming season, we must remember time is the most valuable thing we have to give. Planning where and who we share our time with is vital. Choosing to create a budget and sticking to it, will greatly reduce our financial stress. Be open to after holiday celebrations, lunches, or coffee dates. Choose to be grateful for the time together and not stressed about fitting it between specific dates. Learn to say no, to stick to your boundaries, to prioritize yourself.
This is the first year I am not planning to go overboard with shopping or gifts. I’d rather enjoy the simple things, like Selina learning to not be afraid of change and enjoying the Christmas tree. Taking Raffy to see Christmas lights and listening to his songs of joy. Or the inevitable fits of giggles escaping from B when we try to make gingerbread houses and they cave in. Those are the gifts I am asking for this year.
For the first time in my life, I understand the saying less is more. Things will never bring you happiness. Money is not the root of all evil, and it definitely does reduce stress. Yet, money will not buy you true happiness. For that, for a peaceful, permeating joy, you must look within yourself, define what is important, and pursue that with wild abandon.
I hope that each of us can have the perfect holiday season. I hope we each find joy, love, and happiness. And the true spirit of the holiday season enters into each of our hearts.