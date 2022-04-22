Remember Frank Sinatra crooning these words in the classic movie, “Casablanca”?
“You must remember this
A kiss is just a kiss, a sigh is just a sigh
The fundamental things apply
As time goes by”
And remember Louie Armstrong intimately repeating, “A kiss is just a kiss, a sigh is just a sigh”?
If you’ve ever seen a movie at all, you’ve seen “Casablanca” — even if you were born yesterday. But that’s not the point. The point is the line in the song, “As Time Goes by” which says, “A sigh is just a sigh.”
Because now we learn that sighs are much more than romantic. A study published in “Nature” magazine says our life depends on our ability to sigh. It’s an essential life-sustaining reflex that keeps our lungs from collapsing.
The body sighs to inflate the alveoli — those are the tiny sacs in our lungs where oxygen enters and carbon dioxide leaves the bloodstream. If we did not sigh, the aveoli would eventually collapse, causing lung failure.
So what Frankie and Louie should have been crooning was something more like:
“A sigh is not just a sigh
you’ll have to take one by and by
or else your lungs, they will collapse
and you will have to take the rap”
I know people who sigh often and I know people who sigh dramatically and I know people who do both at the same time. And up to now, I just thought they were sending me a message — maybe one of these:
“Don’t be ridiculous”
“C’mon, it’s time to go now”
“This is boring”
“This is annoying me out of my skull”
“I definitely do not agree with you”
We may be sighing because we sigh to live — but I think we sigh when we’ve had enough — or too much — of anything.
The researchers say that a human lung has as much surface as a tennis court and it’s all folded inside your chest. They report that people actually sigh about 12 times an hour — or once every five minutes.
A sigh is a deep breath, they explain, but not a voluntary deep breath. A sigh starts out as a normal breath, but before you exhale, you take a second breath on top of it.
People who sigh pointedly to make a statement of disapproval have always irritated me. But instead of making me cease whatever irritating thing I’m doing, those affected sighs by spouses and good friends, just made me move slower and talk faster.
But now I have to wonder if they don’t take those exaggerated sighs, will they collapse from lung failure? How can we tell if a sigh is the life-saving one every five minutes — or an extra one to let you know how fed up they are with whatever you’re doing?
Which leaves us with this conclusion: A kiss is just a kiss but a sigh is not just a sigh. Our lives depend on it.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.