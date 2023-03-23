In this day and age, when every cable channel is filled with “breaking news,” I allow myself less than one hour a day, usually in the morning, to become informed from the TV. I proceed to enjoy a couple cups of dark roast something-or-other while I read the local paper. I then jump on my trusty desktop PC, have my next two cups of coffee, and spend a couple more hours of surfin’ the innerwebs to read news from trusted sources. I won’t mention any names, but one rhymes with, uh, never mind. Sometime during this morning protocol, I change clothes and wash up. Maybe, not always. Did I mention I’m retired?

My day actually progresses quite rapidly. My “day” usually ends just before lunch or soon afterwards. When I awaken from my scheduled/unscheduled nap, it’s time to start binge-watching something on the ol’ flatscreen. Except for a certain couple streaming channels that have a “+” attached to their names, I enjoy the numerous FREE streaming services available these days.