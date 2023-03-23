In this day and age, when every cable channel is filled with “breaking news,” I allow myself less than one hour a day, usually in the morning, to become informed from the TV. I proceed to enjoy a couple cups of dark roast something-or-other while I read the local paper. I then jump on my trusty desktop PC, have my next two cups of coffee, and spend a couple more hours of surfin’ the innerwebs to read news from trusted sources. I won’t mention any names, but one rhymes with, uh, never mind. Sometime during this morning protocol, I change clothes and wash up. Maybe, not always. Did I mention I’m retired?
My day actually progresses quite rapidly. My “day” usually ends just before lunch or soon afterwards. When I awaken from my scheduled/unscheduled nap, it’s time to start binge-watching something on the ol’ flatscreen. Except for a certain couple streaming channels that have a “+” attached to their names, I enjoy the numerous FREE streaming services available these days.
My dearest Spousal Unit and I always manage to meet up once a week to watch a movie or multiple episodes of some show we both enjoy watching together. The rest of the afternoon and evenings, she watches almost every reality show on TLC. I strive to find any movie with at least one exploding head or the ones that feature ancient zombie vampires from the dark side of some moon in the Delta Quadrant. Yes folks, we thoroughly enjoy our “mindless entertainment.” She’s got hers and I sure have mine.
Every once in a while, I’ll wander into the back bedroom to use the on-suite bathroom. I’ll casually glance at the TV to see what she’s interested in. If it’s not a show about some overweight friends supporting each other to lose weight, it’s a show about a diminutive adult woman trying to fit into a world full of tall people, or a show about middle-aged women trying to date the 20-something grown sons of each other. Of course there are the spin-off shows about couples who meet online, travel to another country to fall in love, then find out they are not compatible with the other cultures. Does nobody do any research before jumping in front of the cameras? Yeesh, where do these people come from?
Now, I do enjoy a good World War II movie or documentary about historical events from that time period. I recently enjoyed learning about the history of tank warfare from World War I to the present. My next selection was to get caught up on the third season of a “Star Wars” series concerning a certain armored-up warrior and a toddler-like lifeform. The final season of Picard was up next — very satisfying. The next season of “Best of Fail Army” was up next. This show is a lot like MTV’s Ridiculousness, but without the idiotic commentaries.
Like I said, she’s got hers and I sure have mine.
George Keck is an Army retiree, a drummer, and Lawton resident, off and on, since 1964.